AUSL All-Star Cup Roster Announced, Begins August 2
While the inaugural season of the Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) will conclude over July 26-28 with the Bandits and Talons in a race for the championship title, it won’t be the last of professional ball this summer.
60 elite players will continue playing and face off in the AUSL All-Star Cup August 2-31. This 21-game high-stakes showdown will create an individual champion instead of a team, embodying the previous Athletes Unlimited format. New teams will be drafted by the top four players on the leaderboard throughout four series of games.
Several of AUSL’s stars from the season will continue showing their power in hopes of walking away as winners of the All-Star Cup. Games will be played in Rosemont, Ill., Raleigh, N.C., and at the Little League Softball World Series in Greenville, N.C.
“Following the incredible success of the inaugural season of the AUSL, the AUSL All-Star Cup provides yet another opportunity for the world’s best softball players to compete, this time for an individual championship,” said Kim Ng, Commissioner of the AUSL, in the press release. “We are excited for our new fans of the Bandits, Blaze, Talons and Volts to see their favorite players compete in this unique format.”
Sneak Peek at the Roster:
- Erin Coffel (AUSL Hitter of the Year)
- Georgina Corrick (AUSL Pitcher of the Year)
- Hannah Flippen (AUSL Defensive Player of the Year)
- Ana Gold (AUSL Rookie of the Year)
- Odicci Alexander
- Sis Bates
- Michaela Edenfield
- Bri Ellis
- Megan Faraimo
- Montana Fouts
- Rachel Garcia
- Tiare Jennings
- Lexi Kilfoyl
- Sam Landry
- Aubrey Leach
- Amanda Lorenz
- Dejah Mulipola
- Aleshia Ocasio
- Morgan Zerkle
- Ali Newland
- Paige Sinicki
- Kendra Falby (Making her professional debut)
The Blaze lead the AUSL with 16 players selected, while 15 players from the Bandits and 13 players each from the Talons and Volts will compete. Series 1 will feature a captain from each team, including Kilfoyl, Ocasio, Corrick, and Lorenz. They will draft their teams on July 31.
All games will be aired live on ESPN platforms.