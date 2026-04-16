American Samoa Softball Association Announces Athlete Pool Class of 2026
The LA28 Olympic Summer Games are 27 months away and softball is returning to the competition lineup once again after its last appearance in Tokyo 2020.
Like many other organizations, the American Samoa Softball Association (ASSA) has picked up steam over the last couple of years by tapping into the U.S. market, which generally offers better equipment, resources, and overall opportunity to improve as individuals in the game.
American Samoa competes in the Oceana Region for any World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) sanctioned events, regularly participating in qualifiers against nations like Australia and New Zealand.
Last July, American Samoa won gold at the Pacific Mini Games in Palau. The squad went 5-1 in Round Robin, and defeated Guam, 13-5, in the Gold Medal Game. The program is looking to carry that momentum in LA28 with 42 athletes invited to camp, tentatively scheduled for the end of May.
New Era Begins with Samantha Ricketts as Head Coach
Back in February, the ASSA elected Mississippi State's Samantha Ricketts as the head coach.
With family ties to the island country off the coast of Australia, Ricketts has already prioritized bringing American Samoa athletes to Starkville. Now, she gets to give her current and former players, as well as other young women with the same cultural background, an opportunity to play the game on the international stage.
Top Candidates Set for Camp Attendance
Aliana Agbayani, INF
Agbayani is the everyday second baseman for the No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners.
In her junior campaign, she earned the 2025 Rawlings Gold Glove award and was named SEC All-Defense.
A product of Miliani, Hawaii, Agbayani is currently batting .430 with six home runs, four doubles, 39 runs, and 28 RBIs. She's committed just five errors in 142 chances on the right side.
Kiarra Sells, OF
Sells leads the 34-11 Mississippi State offense with a .392 batting average from the three spot. She's one of three Bulldogs who have started all 45 games thus far.
In her senior stint, she's already tallied 12 doubles, 13 home runs, with 29 RBIs, and is 8-for-10 on the base paths. She has been ranked as one of Softball America's top 30 outfielders twice, No. 11 in March and No. 24 in April.
Fa Leilua, INF
After transferring from Arizona State, Leilua played under Ricketts for three seasons, pocketing NFCA Second Team All-America recognition in 2019. The first baseman was also a two-time All-Region performer and All-SEC standout.
As a Bulldog, Leilua slashed for .352/.451/.752. She compiled two 20-plus home run and two 45-plus RBI campaigns during her time in Starkville. She lines both the career and single-season record books for the Maroon and White.
Mary Iakopo, C
Iakopo graduated from Texas in 2022, leaving her mark on the Longhorn program upon being named a two-time USA Softball National Collegiate Player to Watch and a two-time All-Region recipient.
With a lifetime average of .343, she guided the burnt orange to an NCAA WCWS runner-up in 2022, Texas's first appearance since 2013. She was one of 13 athletes drafted to Athletes Unlimited in 2022 and has since appeared in 13 games between the Texas Volts and Chicago Bandits.
ASSA Athlete Pool, Class of 2026
Ailana Agbayani, Oklahoma
Delaney Aumua, Auburn
Huntyr Ava, BYU
Ilove'a Brittingham, BYU
Kailee Cuico, Oregon '14
Cairah Curran, Santa Clara
Martha Epenesa, BYU
Matalasi Fa'apito, Mississippi State '24
Taylor Faga, Mississippi State
Tiare Ho-Ching, Arizona State
Mary Iakopo, Texas '22
Fa'atele Jennings, Arizona
Justine Laulu
Ulufa "Fa" Leilua, Mississippi State, '21
Delaina Ma'ae, UC Santa Barbara
Jerrell "Ori" Mailo, Oklahoma
Chloe Malauulu, Mississippi State, '23
Thessa Maluulu, Duke
Lafulafu Malepeai, Sacramento State
Courtney Masunu
Alapese Matautia, Portland State '25
Sherreigh Nakoa-Chung, Portland State
Key-annah Pu'a, San Diego State
Toafaoali'i Pua, Fullerton College
Zaida Puni, Tennessee '24
Tauave Risati, Pacific
Kalani Sells, Mississippi State
Kiarra Sells, Mississippi State
Lynnlera Seloti
Charity Sevaaestasi, '25
Faith Steffany
Farrah Steffany
Kylie Tafua, Oregon commit
Sinalei Talataina, Arizona
Brianna Tautalafua, UCLA '19
Rita Tavita, BYU
Azarya Togafau
Tereise Tosi, Cal State San Bernardino '25
Grace Tuiteleleapaga, Menlo College
Ayla Tuua, LSU commit
Mua Williams, Georgia
Saina Willis, Mid-America Christian
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Maddy Lewis was a four-year starting infielder for UC San Diego Softball (2015–19), helping lead the Tritons to two conference championships, a West Region title, and a trip to the Division II National Championship in her senior season. She graduated from UC San Diego with a degree in Communication, where she also wrote for the student newspaper, The Guardian. After college, Maddy spent two years as a Sports Information Director, working closely with the softball, basketball and running programs, deepening her appreciation for the stories behind the stats. She has continued her playing career on the international stage as a member and captain of the Israeli Women’s National Softball Team for the past four years, facing top talent at European Championships, Canada Cups, and the Maccabi Games. Beyond competing, Maddy remains deeply committed to growing the game. She co-hosts the Jewish Softball: More Than A Game podcast, offers private instruction in the Bay Area and has coached teams at the Triple Crown Sports International Challenge and the JCC Maccabi Games. With a passion for storytelling and softball, she is dedicated to giving back to the sport that has shaped her both on and off the field and making an impact on the next generation in any way she can.Follow maddoglew