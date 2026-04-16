American Samoa Softball Association Announces Athlete Pool Class of 2026

The LA28 Olympic Summer Games are 27 months away and softball is returning to the competition lineup once again after its last appearance in Tokyo 2020.

Like many other organizations, the American Samoa Softball Association (ASSA) has picked up steam over the last couple of years by tapping into the U.S. market, which generally offers better equipment, resources, and overall opportunity to improve as individuals in the game.

American Samoa competes in the Oceana Region for any World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) sanctioned events, regularly participating in qualifiers against nations like Australia and New Zealand.

Last July, American Samoa won gold at the Pacific Mini Games in Palau. The squad went 5-1 in Round Robin, and defeated Guam, 13-5, in the Gold Medal Game. The program is looking to carry that momentum in LA28 with 42 athletes invited to camp, tentatively scheduled for the end of May.

New Era Begins with Samantha Ricketts as Head Coach

Back in February, the ASSA elected Mississippi State's Samantha Ricketts as the head coach.

With family ties to the island country off the coast of Australia, Ricketts has already prioritized bringing American Samoa athletes to Starkville. Now, she gets to give her current and former players, as well as other young women with the same cultural background, an opportunity to play the game on the international stage.

Top Candidates Set for Camp Attendance

Aliana Agbayani, INF

Agbayani is the everyday second baseman for the No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners.

In her junior campaign, she earned the 2025 Rawlings Gold Glove award and was named SEC All-Defense.

A product of Miliani, Hawaii, Agbayani is currently batting .430 with six home runs, four doubles, 39 runs, and 28 RBIs. She's committed just five errors in 142 chances on the right side.

Kiarra Sells, OF

Sells leads the 34-11 Mississippi State offense with a .392 batting average from the three spot. She's one of three Bulldogs who have started all 45 games thus far.

In her senior stint, she's already tallied 12 doubles, 13 home runs, with 29 RBIs, and is 8-for-10 on the base paths. She has been ranked as one of Softball America's top 30 outfielders twice, No. 11 in March and No. 24 in April.

Fa Leilua, INF

After transferring from Arizona State, Leilua played under Ricketts for three seasons, pocketing NFCA Second Team All-America recognition in 2019. The first baseman was also a two-time All-Region performer and All-SEC standout.

As a Bulldog, Leilua slashed for .352/.451/.752. She compiled two 20-plus home run and two 45-plus RBI campaigns during her time in Starkville. She lines both the career and single-season record books for the Maroon and White.

Mary Iakopo, C

Iakopo graduated from Texas in 2022, leaving her mark on the Longhorn program upon being named a two-time USA Softball National Collegiate Player to Watch and a two-time All-Region recipient.

With a lifetime average of .343, she guided the burnt orange to an NCAA WCWS runner-up in 2022, Texas's first appearance since 2013. She was one of 13 athletes drafted to Athletes Unlimited in 2022 and has since appeared in 13 games between the Texas Volts and Chicago Bandits.

ASSA Athlete Pool, Class of 2026

Ailana Agbayani, Oklahoma

Delaney Aumua, Auburn

Huntyr Ava, BYU

Ilove'a Brittingham, BYU

Kailee Cuico, Oregon '14

Cairah Curran, Santa Clara

Martha Epenesa, BYU

Matalasi Fa'apito, Mississippi State '24

Taylor Faga, Mississippi State

Tiare Ho-Ching, Arizona State

Mary Iakopo, Texas '22

Fa'atele Jennings, Arizona

Justine Laulu

Ulufa "Fa" Leilua, Mississippi State, '21

Delaina Ma'ae, UC Santa Barbara

Jerrell "Ori" Mailo, Oklahoma

Chloe Malauulu, Mississippi State, '23

Thessa Maluulu, Duke

Lafulafu Malepeai, Sacramento State

Courtney Masunu

Alapese Matautia, Portland State '25

Sherreigh Nakoa-Chung, Portland State

Key-annah Pu'a, San Diego State

Toafaoali'i Pua, Fullerton College

Zaida Puni, Tennessee '24

Tauave Risati, Pacific

Kalani Sells, Mississippi State

Kiarra Sells, Mississippi State

Lynnlera Seloti

Charity Sevaaestasi, '25

Faith Steffany

Farrah Steffany

Kylie Tafua, Oregon commit

Sinalei Talataina, Arizona

Brianna Tautalafua, UCLA '19

Rita Tavita, BYU

Azarya Togafau

Tereise Tosi, Cal State San Bernardino '25

Grace Tuiteleleapaga, Menlo College

Ayla Tuua, LSU commit

Mua Williams, Georgia

Saina Willis, Mid-America Christian