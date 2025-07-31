AUSL Shatters Attendance and Viewership Records in Inaugural Season
Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) in its inaugural season, took the softball world by storm.
Athletes Unlimited has sponsored softball as one of its pro sport offerings since 2020, but this was the first year of a traditional league and team format, a departure from their individual champion and innovative scoring.
In the first year of AUSL, the league was able to sell out 14 of its first 29 games including the season opener in Rosemont, Ill., which saw the Bandits’ 3-1 victory over the Talons in front of an announced crowd of 2,013 at the Stadium at the Parkway Bank Sports Complex, as well as the season opener in Wichita, Kan.
The league notched a total of 20 sold out games in year one.
The league set a record in July for the largest crowd when the July 19 matchup between the Bandits and Volts at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas, was played in front of 6,500 people, the largest softball crowd in Texas history.
Record Breaking by the Numbers
In comparison to its previous iterations and years of softball, AUSL increased its overall viewership by 88 percent this season across ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU. Although the league still failed to eclipse an average of 150,000 viewers per game, the championship series, July 26-27, posted some encouraging figures.
Game 1 of the AUSL Championship Series averaged 187,000 viewers on ESPN, while Game 2 averaged 263,000 viewers for the network. Game 2 would’ve been higher if not for a rain delay, as before the stoppage, Game 2 was averaging 347,000 viewers on ESPN.
In addition to viewership, AUSL also saw their social media presence explode during the season. The AUSL website accrued 5.4 million visitors over the course of the season, as well as an additional 452,280 followers. This lead to 240 million social media impressions for the league.
The league also broke the $1 million ceiling on merchandise for the year.
According to co-founder and CEO Jon Patricof, he is extremely proud of what the league did in year one.
"This is an incredible sport with incredible fans and incredible players, and we are just so proud to be the organization that’s been able to create the platform that brings it all together," he said. "The launch of the AUSL, it’s been nothing short of remarkable.”
Athletes Unlimited will now switch gears for the All-Star Cup, which will see 60 athletes (many who played in AUSL) compete for the individual dynamic scoring title.
The All-Star Cup will begin on August 2.