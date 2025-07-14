AUSL Star Channels Derek Jeter in Must-See Highlight Reel From Seattle Series
Volts third baseman Jessica Warren of the Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) made not one, not two, but five jaw-dropping Derek Jeter-type plays in the Seattle series against the Blaze.
Between line drives, wicked throws, over-the-shoulder catches, dives, one-hoppers, what can’t Warren do? It’s a highlight reel you’re going to have to watch yourself to believe.
While the Volts only took one game from this series, Warren’s outstanding outing may be the most memorable part of the AUSL’s tour to Husky Softball Stadium at the University of Washington.
Warren ended her career as one of the best to ever play softball at Florida State in 2018, and her successes have surely carried over into the pros. After leading the Seminoles to their first NCAA National Championship, she finished third in school history with 514 defensive assists.
In the 2024 Athletes Unlimited X (AUX) season, she became a two-time Defensive MVP while placing 20th in the final league standings. She became the first player in any Athletes Unlimited sport to be named the league’s top defensive player three times.
If you thought her defense was insane, you should see her hit. At FSU, she finished with the FSU and ACC records for home runs (83), RBIs (273), runs scored (229), and slugging percentage (.820). he 273 RBI ranks eighth in NCAA history, while the 83 HR are tied for eighth all-time.
In the 2024 Athletes Unlimited Championship season, she started in all 15 games and posted a .289 batting average with 13 hits. She tied for second in the league with five doubles and drove in eight runs.
Currently, with the Volts, she’s hitting .262 with seven RBIs. The Volts now move on to play a series against the Bandits in Round Rock, Texas. Warren flashing her leather like she did in Seattle is nothing new, and she is sure to continue turning heads while at third base.