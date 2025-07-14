AUSL Star Plays in Front of Nearly 50 Family Members During Omaha Series
Every five years, the Ram family travels to Omaha from all over the country for a family reunion. It just so happened that the 2025 reunion coincided with the Athletes Unlimited Softball League series between the Talons and the Bandits.
In other words, the Ram family reunited with their favorite softball player, Hannah Flippen, at Connie Claussen Field on the campus of the University of Nebraska Omaha.
"It's my mom's side of the family," Flippen said Friday after the game. "Their last name is Ram, and they always talk about like Ram Strong, and like the Rams are showing up for us. They're being a part of this awesome atmosphere and this awesome experience. And so it definitely is a special place in my heart."
According to Flippen's father, John, there were nearly 52 family members in town for the reunion and most of them attended Friday's series opener.
Flippen was 1-for-4 with a home run during the Talons' 8-7 walk-off win over the Bandits with her family cheering her on.
By Sunday afternoon, the Ram family section had thinned out, but most of the group was still in attendance, supporting the Talon's shortstop. John told Softball on SI that they were heading to the family's lake house after the game.
Flippen went 0-for-1 with a run scored and a walk on Saturday and finished the series with another 1-for-4 performance on Sunday.
"I've been here every five years since I was a baby," Flippen said. "So, I know I don't spend a lot of time here, but when I do come, it definitely like feels home feels like home and feels really warm."
With the series win, the Talons clinched a spot in the AUSL Championship Series, which is set for July 26-28 at Rhoads Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala.