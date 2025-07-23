AUSL Talons Ace Named Pitcher of the Year
Talons right-handed pitcher Georgina Corrick has taken the title of Pitcher of the Year in the inaugural season of the Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL), when awards were announced on Wednesday morning.
As one of the most dominant pitchers in the league, she has led the Talons to a first-place 19-5 record and a postseason spot ahead of the regular season finale. With a perfect 6-0 record, she leads the league in almost every category, including wins (6), saves (4), ERA (2.04), opponent batting average (.202), fewest hits allowed (25), fewest runs allowed (11), and fewest earned runs allowed (10).
On top of all of these outstanding numbers, Corrick became the first pitcher in AUSL history to record a complete game shutout when she took down the Volts 4-0 in June.
Prior to the AUSL's formation, Corrick’s success had been building. She crushed the Athletes Unlimited Championship season in 2024, earning medalist honors for the first time in her pro career. She claimed fourth place with 1,540 points and ranked second in the league with 220 MVP points after receiving Game MVP honors five times.
Topping the charts is nothing new for the South Florida standout either. As a five-year letter winner for the Bulls, she tallied 55 career shutouts, 103 complete games, broke 39 school or conference records, and holds school career records for no-hitters, starts, complete games, innings pitched, wins, strikeouts, shutouts, opponent batting average, and perfect games.
She finished her collegiate career holding a 113-32 record with a 1.04 ERA and 1,302 strikeouts over 985.2 innings.
Now, the ace will look to make even more history in the AUSL and lead the Talons to a championship when they face the Bandits in a best-of-three series at Rhoads Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The championship series begins on Saturday, July 26, with the if-necessary game scheduled for Monday, July 28.