Birmingham Set to Host Inaugural PSL Championship Week

The Professional Softball League (PSL) announced on Wednesday, July 1 that the inaugural PSL Championship Week will be held in Hewitt-Trussville High School at Bill Roberts Stadium, Aug. 5-8.

The home of the Huskies was chosen as the host by the league to fulfill its goal of promoting the growth of professional softball in the Birmingham, Ala. metropolitan area.

“The Greater Birmingham area is proud to welcome the Professional Softball League and its championship to our community,” Dan Williams, CEO and President of the Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau, said in a press release. “Women’s sports continue to experience tremendous growth nationwide, and we are excited to showcase our region to athletes, families, and fans from across the country. Hosting events like the PSL helps drive tourism while creating memorable experiences for everyone involved.”

The Professional Softball League announces the inaugural 2026 PSL Championship Tournament will be at Bill Roberts Field in Trussville, AL, August 4-8!



Mark your 🗓️ and reserve your 🎟️ today!

Find tickets at https://t.co/QXtdgMEvZK#visitbirmingham #psl #prosoftball pic.twitter.com/AWVLV6OaqY — ProSoftballLeague (@prosbleague) July 1, 2026

Hewitt-Trussville won the 2026 ASHAA 7A State Championship after defeating the Thompson High School Warriors 2-1 in Oxford on May 21, finishing the season with a 49-10-1 record and ranked No. 50 in the country by MaxPreps.

The PSL launched on Dec. 10, 2025, and opened its first season on June 12, 2026, right after the University of Texas Longhorns were crowned the NCAA D1 national champions. The six competing teams are Atlanta Smoke, KC Diamonds, Florida Vibe, Florida Breeze, Chattanooga Chill, and New York Rise. After all teams finish the regular season consisting of up to 24 games, the top three in the standings will qualify for the four-game finale.

“We are excited to bring the PSL Championship to the Birmingham region and showcase one of the country’s great softball communities,” Jeremy McDowell, founder and owner within the PSL and President of the Kansas City Diamonds said in a press release. As we built the league, we wanted our championship to be more than just games. We wanted it to be a destination event that celebrates our athletes, our fans, and the continued growth of professional softball. Birmingham provides the perfect stage for that vision.”

Tickets for the PSL Championship Week are on sale right now on the website. More details about game schedules and times will be announced at a later date. Every game will be broadcast on All Women’s Sports Network (AWSN).

To see which teams clinch a berth in the postseason, softball followers can watch the remaining regular season games on AWSN and keep track of the PSL standings with the schedule.