New Professional Softball League to Launch in 2026

While the Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) has made waves over the last year, creating a new opportunity for the world’s best professional softball players to compete, a new league is looking to do the same.

On Wednesday, the Professional Softball League (PSL) officially launched, combining seven previously independent softball teams from around the country into one league.

Each team will have a roster of 20 standouts, and play will commence in June 2026, just shortly after the NCAA Women’s College World Series completes. The PSL’s full 2026 schedule will be announced at a later date.

Teams To Join the PSL

Atlanta Smoke (Atlanta, Ga.)

Chattanooga Chill (Chattanooga Tenn.)

Florida Breeze (Tampa Bay, Fla.)

Florida Heat (Viera, Fla.)

Flordiba Vibe (Bradenton, Fla.)

KC Diamonds (Kansas City, Mo.)

New York Rise (New York, N.Y.)

“This is a milestone moment for professional fast pitch softball,” Ryan Moore, PSL spokesperson and owner of the Florida Vibe, told USA Today. “We’ve seen the momentum build year after year and bringing teams together under one league structure creates something bigger than any one club can do alone."

Led by Dot Richardson, Florida Vibe, which was previously a part of the Fastpitch United League, featured some of Division I softball’s former top players this past summer. The four-time all-conference outfielder from Liberty, Rachel Roupe, South Carolina ace Sam Gress, and LSU standout Taylor Pleasants were just a few who represented, and may have the possibility of coming back in 2026 for the league’s debut.

Fans will even be able to view PSL games from home. Broadcast exclusively on All Women’s Sports Network (AWSN), games are set to be on major platforms like Amazon Prime, Pluto TV, and DirecTV, according to the AWSN CEO, George Chung.

In the AUSL’s inaugural season in 2025, they too kicked off the pro season right after a national champion was crowned, and will most likely do the same in 2026. There will be no shortage of softball to watch once the beloved college season wraps up.

"This is a monumental step not only for our organization, but for the growth of women’s softball across the world," Florida Heat owner Ricky Bumgardner Jr. told USA Today. "Our mission is to elevate athletes, build opportunities, and inspire the next generation — and the PSL gives us the perfect platform to do that. We can’t wait to compete, represent our community, and bring the Heat to the PSL."

This announcement comes just weeks after the AUSL adopted the Oklahoma City Spark and made the independent franchise its expansion team. With now two professional softball leagues, it will be interesting to see if the AUSL goes after any PSL teams to put all professional softball teams under one umbrella.

