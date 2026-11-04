Florida Vibe Bringing Professional Softball to Pensacola in 2027

Professional softball is coming to Pensacola, Florida, with the Florida Vibe set to make Blue Wahoos Stadium their home beginning in 2027.

The Vibe will compete in the Professional Softball League (PSL), bringing approximately 20 regular-season home games to downtown Pensacola each year. The schedule will be built around the Pensacola Blue Wahoos' road trips, allowing the stadium to host softball while its usual tenants are away.

The Blue Wahoos are the Double-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins.

The transition will require changes to the ballpark's playing surface to accommodate softball. According to the Blue Wahoos, the renovations needed to make the stadium a multi-use facility will be privately funded.

The move gives Pensacola another professional sports attraction while providing the Vibe with a new home and a chance to connect with a community that has a strong baseball and softball presence.

The Vibe had previously played their home games in Bradenton, Florida.

The team will be introduced to the community during a free public event at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Monday, Nov. 16. The program will begin at 5 PM ET.

Fans will have an opportunity to meet the team's coaching staff and signed players, who are scheduled to be introduced during the ceremony. Members of the Vibe's ownership group, including Blue Wahoos principal owner Quint Studer, and PSL founder Ryan Moore are also expected to attend.

Following the formal program, fans can take pictures with players, get autographs and play catch in the outfield. Youth softball players are encouraged to attend in uniform. Some of the notable signees announced by the Vibe for 2027 include former Nebraska infielder Ava Kuszak, former Virginia Tech infielder Rachel Castine, and former Oklahoma State catcher Amanda Hasler.

The Vibe's move comes as the PSL prepares for its second season and a new chapter in its development. The league completed its inaugural season in 2026, bringing together professional women's fastpitch teams from across the country.

For 2027, the PSL plans to feature six teams: the Florida Vibe, Atlanta Smoke, Birmingham Iron, Kansas City Diamonds, Knoxville Miracle and St. Louis Gateway Gold. The league's upcoming season is scheduled to include 40 games for each team, followed by a championship.

The PSL is designed to give elite softball players an opportunity to continue competing professionally while building connections with local communities. Its teams operate in individual markets but compete under a shared league structure.

For Pensacola, that means a new summer sports option at a familiar venue. An official schedule release is expected in the coming months.