Former Alabama Softball Star Signs Pro Contract

Kali Heivilin, a four-year infielder for the Alabama Crimson Tide from 2022-25, officially signed to play for the Florida Vibe of the Professional Softball League on Thursday.

The Michigan native and 2025 Kinesiology graduate earned NFCA First Team All-South Region recognition and All-SEC Second Team honors in her senior campaign.

#feelthevibe✌️



Welcome to the 2026 Florida Vibe, offficially ✍️, @kheivilin03, INF from @AlabamaSB‼️🐘



Kali crushed 2025 with hitting .380, 15HR, 33RBI. Kali will be bringing that thunder ⚡️to the VIBE lineup in 2026‼️



Welcome KALI HEIVILIN‼️#americasteam #fastpitchunited pic.twitter.com/KeOatskbGM — Florida Vibe (@floridavibesb) January 15, 2026

Heivilin put together quite the offensive numbers last season, leading her team in multiple categories, including doubles (8), triples (4), home runs (15), RBI (47), and total bases (123). Heivilin produced a strong slash line of .380/.475/.755 with 37 runs scored, 28 walks, and a perfect 4-for-4 on the base paths.

The infielder helped the Crimson Tide secure a Tuscaloosa Regional, as well as an advancement to the Super Regional. Alabama ultimately fell to Oklahoma in back-to-back games, 0-3 and 2-13, but Heivilin held her own in the best-of-three series, going 3-for-4 with two walks, one RBI, and one run scored.

Heivilin started all 58 games at second base for Alabama and worked her way into the heart of the lineup by the end of the year, batting in the three-spot for the entirety of the postseason. Defensively, Heivilin recorded a fielding percentage of .963 in 240 chances, committing just nine errors, and was part of 17 double plays.

Given the transfer portal phenomenon in college sports today, perhaps the most impressive piece to Heivilin’s NCAA career is her commitment to the University of Alabama and Head Coach Patrick Murphy’s philosophy and culture for all four years of her eligibility.

The Florida Vibe is based out of Bradenton, Fla., and will compete in the Professional Softball League (PSL), a new collection of teams looking to launch in the summer of 2026. In addition to the Florida Vibe, the inaugural teams consist of the Kansas City Diamond, Florida Heat, Atlanta Smoke, New York Rise, Florida Breeze, and Chattanooga Chill.

The game schedule has not been released yet.

The Vibe will be led by head coach Mike Scott and assistant coach Leah Amico in 2026. Scott has been part of the Vibe’s leadership staff since 2021, but will take the reins in 2026. Amico is a three-time Olympic Gold Medalist and won three National Championships with the University of Arizona. She was the head coach of Vibe in 2024.

The PSL is currently accepting applications from college seniors or former collegiate players for consideration to play in 2026. The form is available online.

