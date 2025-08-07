Why Alabama Softball’s Transfer Class Ranks No.11
Under head coach Patrick Murphy, 2025 marked Alabama’s NCAA-best 19th trip to the Super Regionals and the 24th time the Crimson Tide has reached the 40-win mark.
After making significant improvements offensively, the program hopes to keep that momentum flowing into the 2026 season. Alabama returns 13 players from last season while also adding six freshmen and two strong transfer additions, which landed it No.11 on Softball America’s transfer class rankings.
Here’s a deep dive into the players who are joining Tuscaloosa and what to expect in the coming season.
Transferred In:
- Brooke Wells (Houston)
- Jena Young (Iowa)
Brooke Wells
The pitcher, infielder, and slugger led the Cougars with a .341 batting average, 47 hits, 10 home runs, and 47 RBIs during her debut season. She finished the year ranked in Houston’s single-season top 10 in on-base percentage, RBIs per game, and walks per game, while also posting the highest slugging percentage by a freshman in program history.
Prior to beginning her collegiate career, she competed with Team USA’s U-18 National Team at the WBSC World Cup, hitting .467 with nine RBIs and 10 runs scored.
Playing for Vista Ridge High School in Texas, Wells was named the District 25-6A MVP in her senior season. She batted .593 with a 1.517 slugging percentage, along with 15 home runs and 40 RBIs. In the circle, she had a 1.45 earned-run average and struck out 105 batters.
Wells will have three years of eligibility remaining with Alabama.
Jena Young
The two-time All-Big Ten First Team infielder joins Alabama from Iowa.
In 2025, the sophomore earned NFCA Second Team All-Region accolades while leading the Hawkeyes with a .359 batting average, 56 hits, 43 runs scored, five triples, 34 walks, and seven stolen bases, while ranking second on the team with 10 doubles and 27 RBIs.
If she were with the Tide in 2025, her average would have been third-best on the team.
She started all 46 games as a freshman, splitting time between shortstop and second base, and put up a .373 batting average.
Prior to beginning her collegiate career, she was the 2023 Gatorade Player of the Year for Iowa and led her high school, Winterset, to two state championships.
Young will have two years of eligibility remaining with the Crimson Tide and looks to make an immediate impact, as two powerful infielders, Kali Heivilin and Brooke Ellestad, left due to graduation.