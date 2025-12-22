Former Clemson Star Valerie Cagle Makes Major Change to Her Game

A former USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year is making a career change.

While Valerie Cagle isn't done playing softball, she is done pitching. The former Clemson Tiger revealed this decision to Athletes Unlimited Softball League senior reporter Savanna Collins.

"That was the part of the game that I was so burned out on and just didn’t enjoy anymore," Cagle said about her decision. "The thought of throwing a bullpen, I just didn’t want to.”

Cagle started pitching at just eight years old and developed into one of the country's most talented two-way stars. She jump-started a Clemson program, a program that didn't even exist when she committed to head coach John Rittman in 2018.

Despite COVID-19 cutting the inaugural 2020 season short, Cagle already established herself as one of the best players in the country. Over the next four seasons, she went on to set 11 offensive records and nine pitching records. She was named the ACC's Player and Freshman of the Year in 2021, and earned the sport's highest honor in 2023 when she was named the USA Softball Player of the Year.

“I think for me, because I was always that two-way player, it felt like if I took away one part of the game, then I have to be done,” Cagle added. “You are known as someone who does everything, so therefore you have to keep doing everything.”

The decision to quit pitching is one Cagle is at peace with. She had a discussion about it with Blaze general manager Dana Sorensen before the 2025 AUSL Inaugural Draft, but her name wasn't called. She was unproven as a utility player who didn't pitch.

An opportunity overseas, led Cagle to the Netherlands where she was a position player for the first time in a long time. Some games she was play first base and other games she would start in the outfield. Not pitching made her fall back in love with the game.

“Playing over there allowed me to get back to just playing because the sport is fun," Cagle told Collins. "There weren’t a ton of people at games, and there wasn’t all the excitement around it… It forced me to focus on playing the game because it’s fun.”

Her performance in the Dutch National Softball League and in the AU All-Star Cup led Sorensen to select Cagle in the 2025 Allocation Draft as a true utility player.

“I’ve always thought of myself more as a hitter than a pitcher. Hitting is the thing that I can go out and do for hours. I love trying to tweak every little thing… [I’m] able to fall in love with the game again.”

Before Cagle takes the field with the Blaze, she will start her first season as an assistant coach with Furman, where she is in charge of the infield.

The Paladins open their season on Feb. 6, 2026, against Tarleton State at the Runnin' Bulldog Classic hosted by Gardner-Webb.

