The Blaze Secure First Win of the 2025 AUSL Season
Behing solid pitching and timley hitting, The Blaze picked up their first victoryof the 2025 AUSL season. In professional debut, Emma Lemley pitched five innings, only allowing one earned run en route to the win.
The Volts got on the board first in the top of the third inning thanks to a solo bomb by Tiare Jennings to make it 1-0.
In the bottom of the fourth, The Blaze responded back. After loading the bases, Danielle Gibson reached on an error, which allowed Aubrey Leach to score to tie the game at 1-1.
The rally continued with Taylor Edwards grounding into a fielder's choice, scoring Baylee Klinger to put the Blaze up 2-1.
Rachel Garcia came in to pitch in relief for Sam Landry with one out in the fifth inning. In her professional debut, Landry finished the day allowing two runs on three hits.
The Blaze added some insurance in the sixth with Annisa Urtez plating an RBI single to bring in Korbe Otis to put them ahead 3-1.
Keilani Rickets come on to pitch the final two innings and the Blaze took down The Volts with a final score of 3-1 for their first win