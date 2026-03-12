Former Olympian Criticizes LA28’s Decision to Move Softball to Oklahoma

On March 28, 2025, the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games announced that softball would be held over 1,000 miles away in Oklahoma City, Okla.

With the sport consistently left out of the Games, and now returning for the first time since Tokyo 2020, this decision left former and current softball players, fans, and coaches distraught.

As 2028 is nearing, it’s still a touchy subject, even for two-time Olympic medalist and L.A. native Natasha Watley, one of the most decorated players in U.S. softball history.

“I will say, when the announcement hit, I am an L.A. girl, and I was heartbroken,” Watley said onstage at a Front Office Sports live event in Nashville last month. “Softball, Los Angeles, SoCal, that is the hotbed of softball. If you know anything about softball, a lot of girls play travel ball there, and I just thought that a big moment was missed.”

As Watley mentioned, California is a hotspot for softball at all levels. Travel ball players flock to the West Coast each spring and summer for the biggest tournaments, hosted by organizations like Premier Girls Fastpitch, Alliance Fastpitch, and Triple Crown Fastpitch.

UCLA’s field in Westwood would technically be open, considering the collegiate season ends in June, and Olympic softball is set to begin July 23. Meanwhile, baseball returns to the Olympics for the first time since 2020, and the matchups will be held at Dodger Stadium.

The LA28 Committee cited large infrastructure and cost concerns in its decision to move softball to Oklahoma.

Watley fears the softball players will miss out on the true Olympic experience.

“I thought about how the athletes are not going to have that opportunity to be in the village and come home after games,” Watley said. “My biggest memories are coming back to the village, seeing Michael Phelps with his medals on. And so I think that those are missed opportunities.”

The Opening Ceremony will take place on Friday, July 14, at 8 p.m. ET between the LA Memorial Coliseum and the 2028 Stadium in Inglewood, which could potentially give enough time for softball teams to be part of the rest of the Olympic action in California before making their way to Oklahoma. That’s if they are willing to add the stress of extra travel while preparing to win a Gold medal.

Watley, who won Olympic Gold in 2004 and silver in 2008, is overall thrilled that softball is returning to the Games, and the inclusion outweighs the location of the matchups.

Games will be held at the 13,000-person capacity Devon Park, the home of the Women’s College World Series and USA Softball’s headquarters.

“We talk about the Women’s College World Series and the success that’s been there, the viewership,” Watley said. “The softball stadium (in Devon Park) is the most iconic stadium to play on if you are a softball athlete in Oklahoma. To showcase that to the world makes me very proud. This is a very important Olympics for us. We want to make sure that we are showcasing our sport and what it has to offer.”

