Jocelyn Alo Joins AUSL, Eligible for Allocation Draft

The home run queen has returned to Athletes Unlimited.

Following an incredible inaugural season in 2025, which drew sold-out crowds, record viewership, and propelled professional softball to another level, the Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) announced an expansion, which welcomed the Oklahoma City Spark.

The OKC Spark featured some of the best names in the game, including NCAA all-time leader in home runs Jocelyn Alo, and fellow Sooner World Series champions Kelly Maxwell, Kinzie Hansen, and Jayda Coleman.

All current Spark players’ contracts will expire by the end of this year, and they will have the opportunity to join the AUSL Draft if they wish.

Announced on social media on Tuesday, Alo officially entered her name and will be eligible to be drafted from the allocation pool of players in the AUSL Draft on Dec.1. She’ll be selected by one of the six teams across the league, meaning she could continue her pro career with or without the Spark.

Alo was part of the Athletes Unlimited X (AUX) series in 2024, before she continued summer play with the Spark. Fans have been vocal previously about wanting her and her teammates to be under one league full-time for a while now.

“For what we’ve built at the Spark, it made the most sense to go to [the AUSL],” Alo told Savanna Collins of the AUSL. “I feel like what we’ve done over the past three years is huge, and I would just hate to see all of that go to waste. I think it’s going to be really good.”

Just like her magnificent collegiate career at Oklahoma, where she ended as the NCAA all-time leader in home runs (122), slugging percentage (.987), and total bases (761), Alo made history in her brief stint with Athletes Unlimited. She secured second place in the final league standings when she amassed 1,338 leaderboard points, finishing just six points behind Bubba Nickes for the AUX title. That was the closest finish in any Athletes Unlimited season.

Her 680 win points with a league-high 418 stat points made her the second player in AUX history to earn five or more Game MVP awards in a single season, leading the league with five certificates and 240 MVP points.

Though one of 13 players to be selected in the Athletes Unlimited draft in 2022, Alo chose to play for the Smash It Sports Vipers of the Women’s Professional Fastpitch League. She hit .373 and recorded three home runs in her rookie season, but was later traded to Oklahoma City. In 2023, she guided the Spark to a 21-14 record while hitting .294 with six home runs and 18 runs batted in.

With Alo now part of the rapidly growing AUSL, it will certainly be exciting to see her continued impact on the game of softball.

