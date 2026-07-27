The new professional women’s softball team from East Tennessee gained two infielders for its debut roster next year.

On Wednesday, July 22, Maddie Moore and Makayla McClain signed on to the Knoxville Miracle of the Professional Softball League (PSL).

Sights and sounds from today’s signing ✍️



Couldn’t be more excited to welcome Maddie Moore & Makayla McClain to the Miracle and the Knoxville Community for the 2027 Inaugural Season〽️🎉 pic.twitter.com/HC2BpGJEOU — Knoxville Miracle (@KnoxMiracleSB) July 22, 2026

The pair are the second and third additions to the roster since former Mississippi State catcher Jessie Blaine on July 1, and both earned accolades in college for their prowess at the plate.

Moore, a native of Loomis, Calif., played at Clemson University from 2022 to 2025, where she was a 2025 NFCA First-Team All-American and set the program single-season record of 61 RBIs while batting .411 during her senior season. The First-Team All-ACC selection was the No. 21 pick in the 2026 Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) draft by reigning champions the Utah Talons.

“I’m just really excited to help further the love of softball,” said Moore in the signing day announcement clip posted by the official Miracle account on X. To share my passion with everybody and then also get to see the younger generation grow up with that same passion and continue playing with the heart and desire that we all know and love, and the fact that this sport is growing so much and so fast it’s awesome to see.”

Clemson softball head coach John Rittman praised her work ethic for representing the university.

“We’re incredibly proud of Maddie and excited to see her earn this opportunity,” Rittman said in a press release by the Miracle. Throughout her time in our program, she proved to be a dynamic player who impacted the game on both sides of the ball. We have no doubt she’ll continue to make an impact at the professional level, and we can’t wait to watch her next chapter unfold.”

Hailing from Liberty, N.C., McClain finished her final two seasons at Appalachian State University in 2025 and 2026 after transferring from Campbell University. She was the first Mountaineer to earn back-to-back First Team All-Sun Belt Conference honors, while leading the offense in her senior year with a .391 batting average, 18 home runs, 63 hits, and the single-season program record of 64 runs scored. The NFCA All-Region honoree started two games on the Texas Volts in the AUSL this summer.

“I’m very blessed to be able to be here today,”

said McClain in the signing day announcement clip posted by the official Miracle account on X. "Definitely couldn’t do it without the good lord above me today and the people he places in my life to be able to be here so I’m excited to give back to our community and get this started.”

Appalachian State softball head coach Whitney Jones showed appreciation for Makayla's contributions to the team.

“Makayla has left an incredible legacy here at App State,” Jones said in a press release by the Miracle. She helped raise the standard of our program and made a lasting impact on her teammates, our staff, and our fans. While we’re going to miss seeing her in a Mountaineer uniform, we’re excited to watch the next chapter of her journey.”

The Miracle launched on April 6 as a PSL expansion team and is slated to begin play in the 2027 season. Player interest forms for tryouts to be held Aug. 20-23 are currently open on its website.