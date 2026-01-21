Mexican Softball League to Feature NCAA College Stars, Olympians

The Mexican Softball League (LMS) is set to begin its third season on Thursday, and the eight teams feature fierce rosters packed with Olympians, international stars, and former NCAA college studs.

Just take a look at some of the exquisite talent that’s set to take action in the league.

Olympians

Rachel Garcia (Tokyo 2020 silver medalist with USA)

Janet Leung (Tokyo 2020 bronze medalist with Canada)

Natalie Wideman (Tokyo 2020 bronze medalist with Canada)

Ilaria Cacciamani (Italy)

Elisa Cecchetti (Italy)

Marta Gasparotto (Italy)

Giulia Koutsoyanopulos (Italy)

Giulia Longhi (Italy)

Erika Piancastelli (Italy)

Suzanna Brookshire (Mexico)

International Players

Jazmyn Jackson (USA)

Janae Jefferson (USA)

Baylee Klingler (USA)

Eva Voortman (Netherlands)

Suka van Gurp (Netherlands

Lisa Hop ( Netherlands)

Rosangela Jardines (Cuba)

Yilian Tornes (Cuba)

Leannelys Zayas (Cuba)

Opening Day Matchups

Charros Softbol Femenil will take on the defending champions, Diablos Rojos Femenil, while El Aguila Softbol Femenil will host Algodoneras de Unión Laguna, Naranjeros Softbol Femenil will make their debut against Bravas de León, and Sultanes will host Olmecas de Tabasco.

Throughout the 28-game season, each team will play 14 two-game series. The top four teams will advance to the playoffs, which begin on March 10. The finals, known as the Serie de la Reina, will be a best-of-five series beginning March 17.

Diablos Rojos de México are looking to become back-to-back champions under Venezuelan head coach Denisse Fuenmayor.

“We’re very calm,” Diablos player Edith de Leija told the WBSC. “After the preseason games we played, we feel ready and prepared to win the championship again,”

As for Sultanes Femenil, who have made two straight runner-up finishes, want to finally come out as champions in 2026. This year, they’re led by a brand new head coach, Rafael Guzmán

“We hope this season is the one after reaching two finals, pitcher Yanina Treviño told the WBSC. “We want the third time to be the charm, and we will give everything to get there. There’s a good connection between the players and the coaching staff, and hopefully that helps us a lot.”

How to Watch

Thirty-five regular-season games, the Home Run Derby, the All-Star Game, and postseason play will be available for viewing on lmb.tv. A special presale price of 399 Mexican pesos is available until Feb.3, before the regular price moves to 450 Mexican pesos.

2025 Opening Week Highlights

In its second year, 2025’s season start saw several milestones for the LMS. Can 2026 top it?

USA superstar Megan Faraimo tossed the league's first-ever perfect game against El Aguila de Veracruz, Charros de Jalisco's slugger Valeria Quiroga set a new record with seven RBIs in a game, Netherlands' Lisa Hop went 5-for-5 for Veracruz, tying the league record for most hits in a game, and Cecchetti became the first player to connect two hits in a single inning.

Bravas de Leon had the best start, becoming the first team in history to start the season with eight consecutive wins.

