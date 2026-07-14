MLBx All-Star: Rachel Garcia Earns MVP Honors, NiJaree Canady Teams Up With "Off Campus" Star

In celebration of Major League Baseball’s All-Star Week, the inaugural MLBx: All-Star 3-on-3 competition commenced, featuring trending celebrities, baseball legends and some of professional softball’s biggest stars.

In another attempt to grow the game of softball, it’s no surprise that Athletes Unlimited Softball League’s (AUSL) Rachel Garcia (Texas Volts), Tiare Jennings (Volts), Alyssa Brito (Carolina Blaze), and NiJaree Canady (Volts) delivered the most memorable moments of the afternoon and absolutely stole the show.

This coed competition was a fast-paced, three-inning format in which every player took turns at the plate and in the field. Four teams competed in a single-elimination bracket consisting of two semifinal matchups and a championship game.

Teams received one point for every home run and catch, and bonus points for hitting baseballs through a target above the outfield fence in center field.

Here’s a look at the best moments from Citizens Bank Park.

Rachel Garcia Earns MVP Honors

The two-time USA Softball Player of the Year out of UCLA certainly proved just how important two-way players are. With a walk-off homer on the first pitch she saw in her last at-bat during the semifinals, she advanced Team Shane Victorino to the championship.

Rachel Garcia wins it for Team Victorino in the second semifinal matchup!



(MLB x @oiochakun) pic.twitter.com/ytYiqOlPaJ — MLBx (@MLBXofficial) July 12, 2026

Then, in the championship against Team Ryan Howard, she collected 26 points at the plate to lead the team to victory. She was awarded MVP Honors for her efforts.

“It’s been fun,” Garcia told the AUSL. “I mean, not a lot of people get to do this, and I think it’s just so humbling that we get to put the sport of softball on the map. Having a stage like this through All-Star Week and with MLBx and just seeing the support from all the guys is really, really fun.”

Team Victorino Roster

Shane Victorino, former Phillies outfielder

Rachel Garcia, Texas Volts pitcher

Eladio Carrión, Grammy Award-winning artist

NiJaree Canady Pairs Up with “Off Campus” Star Antonio Cipriano

Taking social media by storm is NiJaree Canady, another extraordinary two-way player in softball. While on a team with Cipriano, also known as John Logan from the hockey romance series, ‘Off Campus’, she was proud to give him pitching pointers.

The collab has many in the baseball and softball community gushing online.

Though Canady and her team didn’t win a game, Canady was still happy to see the number of fans who showed up in Philadelphia to support the AUSL.

“I think there’s so many just baseball and softball fans here in general this weekend, and just people to be here at All-Star Weekend and represent AUSL as well, it’s incredible,” Canady told the AUSL. “I feel like softball’s been growing a lot so rapidly, and if we can invite more people here and get more people to watch softball, that’s always beautiful.”

Team Atlanta Braves Roster

Andruw Jones, former Atlanta Braves outfielder

NiJaree Canady, Texas Volts pitcher

Antonio Cipriano, “Off Campus” actor

Alyssa Brito Dominates Team Howard

The former Oklahoma standout had an incredible day defensively and at the plate. With a game-high 18 points, which included several highlight-worthy catches, she led Team Ryan Howard to the championship. Though Team Howard didn’t win, Brito still played a part in cutting the point deficit to nine.

Team Howard Roster

Ryan Howard, former Phillies first baseman

Jordan Mailata, Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle

Alyssa Brito, Carolina Blaze utility player