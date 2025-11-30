More Than 100 Players Declare for AUSL Allocation Draft Pool

The sophomore year of the Athletes Unlimited Softball League is going to look very different.

Following the announcement of two expansion teams, the AUSL had more than 100 players declare for the Allocation Draft, which is scheduled to take place on Monday, Dec. 1.

The four original teams – the Talons, the Bandits, the Volts, and the Blaze – each protected five players ahead of the expansion draft. The two new teams – the Oklahoma City Spark and the Cascade – will select five players each from the pool of unprotected players.

Players who aren't selected during the expansion draft will remain with their current team.

Immediately following the Expansion Draft, all six teams will participate in the Allocation Draft.

The AUSL draft will air live Monday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPNU and in the AUSL streaming hub.

Players Available in the Allocation Draft

Here are all of the players available broken down by position:

Pitcher

Ally Carda (UCLA)

Alyssa Denham (Arizona)

Kamalani Dung (Cal)

Amber Fiser (Minnesota)

Jailyn Ford (James Madison)

Meghan Golden (Grand Canyon)

Jordan Johnson (Central Arkansas)

Emiley Kennedy (Texas A&M)

Mariah Lopez (Utah)

Kelly Maxwell (Oklahoma State)

Mariah Mazon (Oregon State)

Jessica Mullins (Texas State)

Maddie Penta (Auburn)

Nicolette Picone (Coastal Carolina)

Kat Sandercock (Florida State)

Hope Trautwein (Oklahoma)

Sarah Willis (Central Florida)

Jala Wright (Duke)

Brooke Yanez (UCLA)

Pitcher/Utility

Aliyah Binford (Ole Miss)

Alexia Lacatena (Kentucky)

Morgan Smith (Rutgers)

Catcher

Tyler Aasland (St. Edward's, Division II)

Mia Davidson (Mississippi State)

Alyssa Garcia (UCLA)

Kinzie Hansen (Oklahoma)

Ryan Henry (Villanova)

Riley Ludlam (Oklahoma)

Autumn Owen (North Carolina)

Jordyn Rudd-Lee (Northwestern)

Ally Shipman (Alabama)

Makena Smith (Cal)

Kelly Torres (Duke)

Catcher/Utility

Giulia Koutsoyanopulos (Tennessee)

Infielder

Billie Andrews (Nebraska)

Sis Bates (Washington)

Rachel Becker (Oklahoma State)

Karizma Bergesen (Boise State)

Alyssa Brito (Oklahoma)

Alex Brown (Clemson)

Charla Echols (Florida)

Shaylon Govan (Baylor)

Kali Heivilin (Alabama)

Meaghan Houk (Bryant)

Jenna Laird (Missouri)

Fa Leilua (Mississippi State)

Briana Marcelino (Connecticut)

Maddie Moore (Clemson)

Alicia Peters (Wisconsin-Green Bay)

Grayson Radcliffe (Indiana)

Kyleigh Sand (Rutgers)

Cydney Sanders (Oklahoma)

Sydney Sherrill (Florida State)

Paige Sinicki (Oregon)

Allie Skaggs (Arizona)

Nadia Taylor (Texas)

Alynah Torres (Oklahoma)

Alyssa Washington (Texas)

Sami Williams (Iowa State)

CC Wong (Wichita State)

Savannah Woodard (Liberty)

Outfield

Jadelyn Allchin (UCLA)

Aliyah Andrews (LSU)

Rylie Boone (Oklahoma)

Ciara Bryan (Georgia)

Jessica Clements (Iowa State)

Jayda Coleman (Oklahoma)

Morgan DeBord (Minnesota)

Megan Delgadillo (Oklahoma State)

Kendra Falby (Florida)

Dallis Goodnight (Georgia)

Kalei Harding (Florida State)

Lexi Hastings (Connecticut)

Jazmyn Jackson (Cal)

Lauren Lucas (Wichita State)

Kailee Luschar (Oregon)

Kedre Luschar (Oregon)

KK Madrey (Liberty)

Chloe Malau’ulu (Mississippi State)

Michelle Moultrie (Florida)

Rachel Roupe (Liberty)

Sydra Seville (Creighton)

Rylea Smith (Kentucky)

Alana Snow (UC Santa Barbara)

Utility

Jocelyn Alo (Oklahoma)

Mac Barbara (Texas A&M)

Riley Blampied (South Carolina)

Makena Brocki (San Diego State)

Hayley Busby (Oklahoma State)

Valerie Cagle (Clemson)

Courtney Day (Arkansas)

Stormy Kotzelnick (Central Florida)

Haley Lee (Texas A&M)

Cori McMillan (Virginia Tech)

Ali Newland (LSU)

Caitlyn Nolan (Virginia Tech)

Sophia Nugent (Tennessee)

Jerzie Nutile (Maryland-Baltimore County)

Bre Peck (Virginia Tech)

Sam Show (Oklahoma State)

Karli Spaid (Miami Ohio)

Lindsay Thomas (UNC Greensboro)

Ashley Trierweiler (Grand Canyon)

