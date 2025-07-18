NFL Legend’s Niece Returns From Injury, Shines in AUSL Debut
When former UCLA standout Maya Brady played her final collegiate game in 2024, the softball world begged her to play professionally.
One of 15 players selected in the 2024 Athletes Unlimited Pro Softball College Draft, she chose to stick with playing internationally with Team USA at the 2024 WBSC World Cup and opted out of making her AU debut.
But in January of 2025, she officially signed with the inaugural Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) and became eligible for the draft, where the Talons picked up the three-time All-American and two-time Pac-12 Player of the Year.
It wasn’t an easy journey, though.
Before the new league took off in June, she headed to compete with the Toyota Medics in the Japan Diamond League in March, where running down the first baseline in a normal play resulted in a Grade 2 hamstring strain, which ended up sidelining her for four months.
Watching the AUSL season fly by and her team clinching the first-ever postseason in league history, it was heartbreaking for the utility player, who had an injury-free career up until that point.
“I think it brings you a different appreciation, and it gives you things to work on,” Brady told Savanna Collins, the Senior Reporter for the AUSL. “Whether you’re a star or you’re on the bench, being a good teammate is key. And I try to be that all the time. But I think now being on the sideline and not being able to contribute my skill has been just a really cool experience to just have a bigger appreciation for the game, whether it’s cheering in the dugout or helping with gear.”
When the Talons officially reinstated her from the Injury List on Wednesday, the anticipation for her AUSL debut was certainly worth the wait.
Batting second and playing left field, she went 2-for-2 with a walk and a run scored. By her second game on Thursday, she was already back on a roll. With her first pro dinger, she finished 3-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs.
“I feel like I’ve been so anxious on the sideline,” Brady told ESPN after Wednesday’s 4-1 win over the Blaze at Dumke Family Softball Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. “I’ve been wanting to get in the game so bad.”
And it’s no wonder Brady is loaded with talent and can pick up right where she left off. Two star-studded uncles, the NFL legend, Tom Brady, and MLB World Series champion, Kevin Youkilis, plus her Fresno State All-American softball player mother, Maureen Brady, leave her with determination like no other.
The softball world is certainly grateful to have one of the best to ever grace the field back in the game. With an already spectacular start to her AUSL career, Brady will be one to watch as the postseason begins on July 26.