Oklahoma City to Host WBSC Women's Softball World Cup Group Stage in 2026
Oklahoma City and USA Softball have been awarded the hosting rights of the third group of the WBSC Women's Softball World Cup 2026/2027, according to an announcement from the World Baseball Softball Confederation on Wednesday.
Oklahoma City joins Lima, Peru, and Prague, Czechia, as the Group Stage 2026 hosts. This will be the third consecutive year Devon Park will be part of a World Cup.
With the venue hosting the Olympics in 2028, the WBSC Women's Softball World Cup will serve as a preview for softball's comeback to the Olympic Games after not being part of the 2024 Paris Games.
"Next year's group will represent the third time the WBSC Women's Softball World Cup visits the USA, returning to the country after 35 years," the press release details. "The 12-time world champions hosted the World Cup before in Stratford, Connecticut, in 1975, and Normal, Illinois, in 1990. In 2022, the World Games in Birmingham awarded the title of World Champions. USA, who finished second behind Japan in the previous edition of the WBSC Women's Softball World Cup in Italy last year, won the title in all three events on home soil."
The tournament's format will split the field of 18 into three group of six with the top two teams in the final standings earning a ticket to the Finals in 2027.
Per the release, each group plays a single round-robin. The top four teams advance to the play-offs. The play-offs open with an elimination game between the third- and fourth-place teams. Then, the first- and second-place teams face off, with the winner earning a direct ticket to the Finals 2027. The loser of this game plays the winner of the previous match in a Repechage Game - a winner-takes-all contest for the second Finals spot.
The exact dates of the three groups, as well as the host of the Finals 2027, will be announced at a later date.