Top 25 Finalists Revealed for 2025 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year

USA Softball has announced the Top 25 finalists for the 2025 Collegiate Player of the Year, highlighting the nation's most outstanding performers in NCAA Division I softball.

Maren Angus-Coombs

Texas Longhorns pitcher Teagan Kavan (17) greets catcher Reese Atwood (14) at the start of the game against Texas Tech on day one of the Bevo Classic at Red and Charline McCombs Field on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Austin.
Texas Longhorns pitcher Teagan Kavan (17) greets catcher Reese Atwood (14) at the start of the game against Texas Tech on day one of the Bevo Classic at Red and Charline McCombs Field on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Austin. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The top 25 finalists for the 2025 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year award were announced Wednesday afternoon, according to a press release from USA Softball.

The finalists include one fifth-year student, nine seniors, eight juniors, five sophomores, and two freshmen, from 18 NCAA Division I universities and four athletic conferences.

Texas has three representatives on the list. Florida, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, and UCLA each have two athletes, while Arizona, Arkansas, Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Indiana, LSU, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Texas Tech, and Virginia Tech are represented by one.

"This prestigious award honors outstanding athletic performance throughout the entire softball season and is regarded as the highest individual honor in Division I collegiate softball," the press release states.

The top 25 finalists will be narrowed down to 10 on May 14. The top 10 will then become three on May 19.. The 2025 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year will be revealed before the Women’s College World Series, which is scheduled to take place in Oklahoma City May 29 – June 6.

Here is the entire list of finalists:

Name

College

Position

Year

Reese Atwood

Texas

C/DP

Jr.

Jordy Bahl

Nebraska

P/UT

Jr.

Jasmyn Burns

Ohio State

C

So.

NiJaree Canady

Texas Tech

P

Jr.

Tori Edwards

LSU

INF

R-Fr.

Bri Ellis

Arkansas

INF

Sr.

Kendra Falby

Florida

OF

Sr.

Megan Grant

UCLA

INF

Jr.

Lyndsey Grein

Oregon

P

Jr.

Teagan Kavan

Texas

P

So.

Sam Landry

Oklahoma

P

Sr.

Kedre Luschar

Oregon

OF

Sr.

Cori McMillan

Virginia Tech

OF

Sr.

Taylor Minnick

Indiana

OF

Sr.

Maddie Moore

Clemson

INF

Sr.

Devyn Netz

Arizona

P/INF

5th Year

Taylor Pannell

Tennessee

INF

R-So.

Karlyn Pickens

Tennessee

P

So.

Kasidi Pickering

Oklahoma

OF

So.

Sierra Sacco

Mississippi State

OF

Sr.

Mia Scott

Texas

INF

Sr.

Taylor Shumaker

Florida

OF

Fr.

Isa Torres

Florida State

INF

So.

Aminah Vega

Duke

INF

Jr.

Jordan Woolery

UCLA

INF

Jr.

