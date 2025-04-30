Top 25 Finalists Revealed for 2025 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year
The top 25 finalists for the 2025 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year award were announced Wednesday afternoon, according to a press release from USA Softball.
The finalists include one fifth-year student, nine seniors, eight juniors, five sophomores, and two freshmen, from 18 NCAA Division I universities and four athletic conferences.
Texas has three representatives on the list. Florida, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, and UCLA each have two athletes, while Arizona, Arkansas, Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Indiana, LSU, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Texas Tech, and Virginia Tech are represented by one.
"This prestigious award honors outstanding athletic performance throughout the entire softball season and is regarded as the highest individual honor in Division I collegiate softball," the press release states.
The top 25 finalists will be narrowed down to 10 on May 14. The top 10 will then become three on May 19.. The 2025 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year will be revealed before the Women’s College World Series, which is scheduled to take place in Oklahoma City May 29 – June 6.
Here is the entire list of finalists:
Name
College
Position
Year
Reese Atwood
Texas
C/DP
Jr.
Jordy Bahl
Nebraska
P/UT
Jr.
Jasmyn Burns
Ohio State
C
So.
NiJaree Canady
Texas Tech
P
Jr.
Tori Edwards
LSU
INF
R-Fr.
Bri Ellis
Arkansas
INF
Sr.
Kendra Falby
Florida
OF
Sr.
Megan Grant
UCLA
INF
Jr.
Lyndsey Grein
Oregon
P
Jr.
Teagan Kavan
Texas
P
So.
Sam Landry
Oklahoma
P
Sr.
Kedre Luschar
Oregon
OF
Sr.
Cori McMillan
Virginia Tech
OF
Sr.
Taylor Minnick
Indiana
OF
Sr.
Maddie Moore
Clemson
INF
Sr.
Devyn Netz
Arizona
P/INF
5th Year
Taylor Pannell
Tennessee
INF
R-So.
Karlyn Pickens
Tennessee
P
So.
Kasidi Pickering
Oklahoma
OF
So.
Sierra Sacco
Mississippi State
OF
Sr.
Mia Scott
Texas
INF
Sr.
Taylor Shumaker
Florida
OF
Fr.
Isa Torres
Florida State
INF
So.
Aminah Vega
Duke
INF
Jr.
Jordan Woolery
UCLA
INF
Jr.