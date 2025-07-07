Pro Softball Power Couple Ties the Knot in Colorado
Love was in the Rocky Mountain air on June 30 when professional softball players Taylor Edwards and Gwen Svekis tied the knot.
Former head coach of the Chicago Bandits and current assistant at Arizona, Lauren Lappin, officiated the nuptials.
Edwards is currently mid-season with the Athletes Unlimited Softball League while Svekis retired from the sport at the end of the 2024 season.
Before agreeing to play in the inaugural Athletes Unlimited season, the two catchers had not had much interaction. Edwards, who played collegiately at Nebraska from 2011 to 2014, had been playing professional softball since being the No. 8 pick in the 2014 National Pro Fastpitch Draft.
Svekis spent four years at Oregon (2014-18) and was drafted No. 3 overall by the Chicago Bandits in the 2018 NPF Draft.
It was during a scrimmage during the inaugural AU season when the two met.
"Gwen was hitting and Taylor was catching. When Gwen decided to get mouthy with an umpire during the at bat (shocking, I know), Taylor had the umpire's back, and their chemistry began," the couple wrote on The Knot. "There were several serendipitous moments during that season that eventually led to the blossoming of a wonderful relationship."
Both players represented the United States on a global stage but it was the pro league that brought them together.
Other softball players in the wedding party included Tatum Edwards, Tristen Edwards, Lauren Lindvall and Victoria Hayward.
In addition to the wedding party, other big softball names left messages on Instagram for Svekis and Edwards.
"So beautiful!!!! Congratulations you two 💖💖💖," writes Tori Vidales.
"Congrats you two!!!!❤️❤️❤️," Sierra Romero added.
After coming out to their friends and family as a couple, the two moved to Omaha, Nebraska, and now reside in Columbus, Ohio.
"We look forward to the life that we will build in this house," the couple added. "The one where we hope to eventually start our own family together."
There is a registry set up by the newlyweds for those wishing to contribute.