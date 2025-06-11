Former Nebraska Softball Catcher Signs Pro Contract
Former Nebraska catcher Ava Bredwell will continue her softball career as she signed a contract with the New York Rise.
Bredwell was a four-year starter for the Huskers. During her career, she held a .296 batting average with 18 home runs, 88 RBIs, 31 doubles, while scoring 125 runs. Defensively, Bredwell had 986 career putouts, a .991 fielding percentage, and 74 assists.
She was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2022, NFCA Third-Team All-Midwest Region in 2024, and was selected to the Big Ten All-Tournament Team this season.
Bredwell was a staple behind the backstop for Nebraska, whether it was her excellent framing at catcher, throwing runners out with her cannon of an arm, or making incredible defensive plays.
I had the honor of being behind the mic for some of her games and she definitively made some highlight worthy plays which also made for some highlight worthy calls.
The New York Rise are apart the Association of Fastpitch Professionals (AFP) which is a professional independent softball league in the United States. They are set to begin their 2025 season on June 11th in Kansas City against the KC Diamonds.