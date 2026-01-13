Social Media Reacts Negatively to AUSL City Announcements

After a successful inaugural season that toured cities around the country, the Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) finally announced the host cities and venues for its teams beginning in the 2026 season.

AUSL Cities

Carolina Blaze – Duke University Softball Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Chicago Bandits – The Stadium at the Parkway Bank Sports Complex in Rosemont

Oklahoma City Spark – Tom Heath Field at Oklahoma Christian University in

Oklahoma City

Portland Cascade – Hillsboro Ballpark in Hillsboro, Oregon

Texas Volts – Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas

Utah Talons – Dumke Family Stadium at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah

The chatter has taken social media by storm, and many fans haven’t held back from posting their excitement--and their disappointment.

Surprised Tucson isn’t one of these, but there could still be future expansion and it’s a good thing that pro softball has arrived and is growing https://t.co/VHZLyhqf2J — Michael Lev (@MichaelJLev) January 13, 2026

The 2025 @theAUSLofficial Champions will be defending their title in Salt Lake City! https://t.co/bvlcn72j4L — Utah Softball (@Utah_Softball) January 13, 2026

Games during the 2025 season were played in several popular areas like Chicago, Wichita, Sulphur, Chattanooga, Norman, Omaha, Seattle, Salt Lake City, Round Rock, Tuscaloosa, Raleigh, and Greenville. Many natives of these areas were hoping that the drive to a game would be an equal distance from home.

No Talons games for us this summer! That is extremely disappointing!!! — Meagon Rezach (@MeagonRezach) January 13, 2026

Bummer. Guess we won't be watching any games in person this season. — Vaydoe77777 (@vaydoe77777) January 13, 2026

Not having a team in Seattle may be the biggest shock to fans. The Cascade teased elements in its design, like water and darker colors associated with the PNW, that misled softball lovers into thinking Seattle would be home to pro softball, not Portland. Not to mention, Sis Bates, the former Washington star, was drafted to the Cascade, leading many to believe she was making a homecoming.

Tuscaloosa had the opportunity to host the championship series between the Talons and Bandits this summer, bringing back a hometown favorite, Montana Fouts, to Rhoads Stadium on the Alabama campus. The city admitted to exploring the possibility of having a team, but it was ultimately not one of the chosen locations. Crimson Tide fans aren't happy about it.

Can’t believe Tuscaloosa didn’t get one. Bummer! — Vols_softball_fan (@melissa12177) January 13, 2026

I will say it was fun while it lasted. I think you might lose a lot of fans in the south/southeast today. — Amanda ML🐘 (@amlen456) January 13, 2026

While Chicago and Oklahoma City were already known to the public, Bandits fans are reeling over bringing back a franchise that was once beloved in the National Pro Fastpitch (NPF) league, and Spark fans are thrilled to be close to the home of the Women’s College World Series.

we've been waiting for this one! — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) January 13, 2026

Love to see it!

Women’s sports & softball 📈 https://t.co/PS0bgk5sOR — Aubyn Phippen (@AubynPhippen) November 12, 2025

With the addition of two teams and now having designated cities, the 2026 AUSL season is shaping up to be even more exciting than the inaugural year. The regular season will begin June 9 with these matchups:

Chicago Bandits vs. Utah Talons, Salt Lake City, UT

Portland Cascade vs. Carolina Blaze, Durham, NC

Texas Volts vs. OKC Spark, Edmond, OK

