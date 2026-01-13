Social Media Reacts Negatively to AUSL City Announcements
After a successful inaugural season that toured cities around the country, the Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) finally announced the host cities and venues for its teams beginning in the 2026 season.
AUSL Cities
- Carolina Blaze – Duke University Softball Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
- Chicago Bandits – The Stadium at the Parkway Bank Sports Complex in Rosemont
- Oklahoma City Spark – Tom Heath Field at Oklahoma Christian University in
- Oklahoma City
- Portland Cascade – Hillsboro Ballpark in Hillsboro, Oregon
- Texas Volts – Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas
- Utah Talons – Dumke Family Stadium at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah
The chatter has taken social media by storm, and many fans haven’t held back from posting their excitement--and their disappointment.
Games during the 2025 season were played in several popular areas like Chicago, Wichita, Sulphur, Chattanooga, Norman, Omaha, Seattle, Salt Lake City, Round Rock, Tuscaloosa, Raleigh, and Greenville. Many natives of these areas were hoping that the drive to a game would be an equal distance from home.
Not having a team in Seattle may be the biggest shock to fans. The Cascade teased elements in its design, like water and darker colors associated with the PNW, that misled softball lovers into thinking Seattle would be home to pro softball, not Portland. Not to mention, Sis Bates, the former Washington star, was drafted to the Cascade, leading many to believe she was making a homecoming.
Tuscaloosa had the opportunity to host the championship series between the Talons and Bandits this summer, bringing back a hometown favorite, Montana Fouts, to Rhoads Stadium on the Alabama campus. The city admitted to exploring the possibility of having a team, but it was ultimately not one of the chosen locations. Crimson Tide fans aren't happy about it.
While Chicago and Oklahoma City were already known to the public, Bandits fans are reeling over bringing back a franchise that was once beloved in the National Pro Fastpitch (NPF) league, and Spark fans are thrilled to be close to the home of the Women’s College World Series.
With the addition of two teams and now having designated cities, the 2026 AUSL season is shaping up to be even more exciting than the inaugural year. The regular season will begin June 9 with these matchups:
- Chicago Bandits vs. Utah Talons, Salt Lake City, UT
- Portland Cascade vs. Carolina Blaze, Durham, NC
- Texas Volts vs. OKC Spark, Edmond, OK
