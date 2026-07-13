Team Canada Wins 2026 Canada Cup Championship, TC Colorado Leads All-Star Team

Across seven days in British Columbia, the annual Canada Cup Women’s International Softball Championship showcased some of the world’s top National Teams as they continued in their development for future international competition.

The hosts, Canada, came out as champions after scoring five runs in the top of the seventh inning to erase a one-run deficit and defeat China 7-3.

Here’s a breakdown of the finals, including the quarterfinal battle between TC Colorado and Chinese Taipei, that named several NCAA college stars as All-Stars.

Canada 7, China 3

After going undefeated in round robin and playoff action, Canada was faced with the toughest team in the tournament, China. Trailing 3-2 in the seventh inning, Canada managed to put up five runs, including a three-run home run from Kelsey Harshman, to win the Canada Cup.

Harshman ended the outing with three RBIs and two hits, while Emma Entzminger and Grace Messmer each collected two hits as well. Entzminger ripped the game-tying triple in the fourth inning, putting momentum in the lineup.

On the mound, Sara Groenewegen got the start for Canada before Morgan Reimer came in for relief for three innings. She allowed just one hit, striking out three to earn the win.

Canada’s defense was also flawless, committing no errors in the final game.

Erika Polidori and Morgan Rackel were both named to the All-Star Team, as Polidori hit .750 with nine runs scored, 16 RBIs, and recorded a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage. Rackel led the pitching staff, posting a .175 ERA with 10 strikeouts, and limited opponents to a .194 batting average.

Chinese Taipei 12, TC Colorado 11

In a thrilling extra-inning battle, the reigning Canada Cup winners, TC Colorado, just missed the opportunity to move on. However, several standout sluggers led the offense across the tournament, solidifying the club as an elite program in North America.

Jessica Oakland, SS, Duke

Batting Average: .609

10 Runs

10 RBIs

Perfect 1.000 Fielding Percentage

Alannah Leach, OF, Tennessee

Batting Average: .467

4 Runs

7 RBIs

Perfect 1.000 Fielding Percentage

Katie Stewart, DP, Texas

Batting Average: .500

6 RBIs

2 Home Runs

2026 Canada Cup International Division All-Star Team:

1B – Chin Ying Lin (Chinese Taipei)

2B – Xie Jiaxin (China)

3B – Jillian Mastubarra (Saskatchewan 222's)

SS – Jessica Oakland (TC Colorado)

OF – Alannah Leach (TC Colorado)

OF – Shen Chia Wen (Chinese Taipei)

OF – Erika Polidori (Canada)

DP/Flex – Katie Stewart (TC Colorado)

C – Chi Yun Lin (Chinese Taipei)

P – Morgan Rackel (Canada)

About the Canada Cup

In its 31st year, the Canada Cup has established itself as a leading international tournament, providing extreme competition for Olympic hopefuls. Alongside the highest level of international women’s softball, the event also features competitive youth divisions, allowing young athletes to watch and learn.

American Samoa

Brazil

Canada National Team

Canada Elite Team

China

Chinese Taipei National Team

Chinese Taipei Development Team

Czechia U22

Israel

Peru

Saskatchewan 222's

Singapore

TC Colorado

Venezuela