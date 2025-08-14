The World Games 2025 Women’s Softball: Megan Faraimo Leads USA to Semifinals on Day 2
After day two of the World Games 2025 Women’s Softball competition in Chengdu, China, three of the four semifinalists were confirmed. The U.S. stayed undefeated with a run-rule victory over the Netherlands to clinch Group A. Canada and Japan snagged wins over Australia and Puerto Rico to earn spots in Group B.
Here’s a recap of all the day two action.
USA 8, Netherlands 1
Megan Faraimo was the star of the show in the circle, throwing a four-inning no-hit start.
Hannah Flippen led on offense, going 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored, while Dejah Mulipola put up similar numbers, going 3-for-3 with two RBIs. In total, the U.S. collected 14 hits in the matchup, leading to just a six-inning game.
Kelly Maxwell came in for relief of Faraimo, giving the Netherlands its only hit, a single from Damishah Charles that drove in the team’s only run.
With the win, the U.S. will face China on Friday to close out the Opening Round.
Canada 9, Australia 0
Canada found itself in a slugfest once again.
Janet Leung, Kianna Jones, and Emma Entzminger all homered, while Annabel Teperson and Dawn Bodrug combined in the circle for the shutout victory in six innings. Canada now remains undefeated in Group B.
Teperson got the start for Canada, going four innings with one strikeout and five hits. Bodrug came in for relief to throw two no-hit innings, allowing just one walk.
As for Australia, Olivia Elliot highlighted the offense going 2-for-3. Kaia Parnaby took the loss in the circle.
Chinese Taipei 8, China 1
With ace Ke Hsi-A in the circle, Chinese Taipei soared past China to close out the Group A action on Thursday night. She tossed a complete game, allowing just one hit across seven innings with two strikeouts and a walk.
Lin Feng-Chen and Li Szu-Shih led the Chinese Taipei offense with a homer apiece, combining for five of the team’s 11 hits.
China’s only hit came from Min Ren, who launched a solo homer in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Yinan Chai took the loss in the circle, throwing 4.2 innings, giving up five runs on six hits, while striking out five.
With the loss, China has been eliminated from medal-round contention.
Japan 7, Puerto Rico 0
The No.1 Japan continued its hot streak at the plate.
Leadoff hitter Natsumi Fujimori took the second pitch of the game over the center field wall to set the tone of the matchup. Kanna Kudo followed up with a three-run homer of her own in the second inning to extend the lead to 6-0. Kudo kept that momentum and later doubled in the seventh run of the game in the fourth inning.
In the circle, Miu Goto threw three one-hit innings with four strikeouts. Yukiko Ueno came in for relief and closed out the game with two perfect innings, striking out three of the six batters she faced.
Puerto Rico’s lone hit came from leadoff hitter Luna Taboas, who bunted at the start of the game. Keira Bucher was credited with the loss in the circle.
On Friday, No. 5 Chinese Taipei and No. 6 Netherlands will face off for Group A, in hopes of grabbing second place.
In Group B, No. 4 Canada and No. 1 Japan both advanced to the semifinals after going 2-0. They will meet on Friday to decide first place in the group, while No. 3 Puerto Rico and No. 8 Australia will meet in a play-off for third place in the group.
All matchups are available for viewing via livestream.