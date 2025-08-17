The World Games 2025 Women’s Softball: USA Beats Rival, Captures Gold
At the World Games 2025 Women’s Softball competition in Chengdu, China, the United States grabbed its fourth consecutive gold medal with a 5-0 shutout win against Chinese Taipei.
Ace Megan Faraimo led in the circle, allowing three hits and one walk to finish the complete game with 10 strikeouts.
The undefeated Eagles used the longball once again to power their offense. A three-run homer by Sahvanna Jaquish and a two-run blast from Skylar Wallace were all they needed to capture the title.
In Patty Gasso’s first international experience coaching Team USA, she surely set a precedent for what to expect from the Women’s National Team as they work toward the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.
"It's unbelievable, Gasso told the WBSC. It's really about the players; they believed in our system, they worked together in a short period of time to train, and they just really executed. They were outstanding. So it's been a blessing. It's been very fun.”
As for Chinese Taipei, the loss marks its second silver medal at a major event, after placing runner-up at the 1982 WBSC Women’s Softball World Cup at home.
How The U.S. Got to the Gold Medal Game
USA 7, Japan 6
After defeating Chinese Taipei early on in the Opening Round, plus the Netherlands and China, the U.S. had to face rival No.1 Japan in the semifinals if they wanted to move on to the gold medal round.
Rachel Garcia threw a tough seven innings, but Japan got hold of her in the top of the fourth and took the lead. Skylar Wallace came in clutch at the plate with a home run to tie up the frame, which sent the game into extra innings, but Japan was quick again to score.
Both teams continued to swap scoring until Tiare Jennings took advantage of the two-out bases-loaded situation in the 10th inning and ripped a walk-off single that moved the U.S. on to the gold medal opportunity.
"That is a game for the record books,” Hannah Flippen told the WBSC. “Every time we play Japan, it's always back and forth. It's always competitive. I think the mentality that Coach Gasso and the staff have implemented is blue collar and like gritty and grind it out. And that was what that game was all about," said Flippen.
Bronze Medal Matchup- Japan 11, Canada 1
In a 10-run fourth inning, Japan’s Yuuki Kamata highlighted the action with a bases-clearing double.
Holding Canada to just one run, Japan claimed the Bronze medal with the help of Yukiko Ueno, Sakura Miwa, and Miu Goto combining for a complete game in the circle. Miwa was charged with the win.
Canada's only run was a homer by Caitlyn Wong off Miwa in the fifth inning.
Final Standings:
- USA
- Chinese Taipei
- Japan
- Canada
- Australia
- Puerto Rico
- Netherlands
- China