Top 4 AUSL Players Who Could Win Rookie of the Year
It’s hard to believe that the inaugural season of the Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) is almost over. With the postseason beginning on July 26, it’s a race for which teams will clinch the postseason and who will be named Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year.
This season has certainly had no shortage of standouts, including several players who came straight from their NCAA softball seasons off a golden ticket opportunity. Here is a look at four outstanding players who have put up incredible first seasons as professionals and may walk away as Rookie of the Year at the end of it.
Ana Gold- Blaze Infielder
Though the Blaze haven’t had the best season, Gold has been a star during the dark times.
The infielder from Duke has been dominating at the plate, leading all rookies in batting average with .393 and slugging percentage at .625. Over 65 at-bats, she’s collected an on-base slugging percentage of 1.058, 11 RBIs, and is the only AUSL player this season, aside from Erin Coffel, to rip more than one triple.
Defensively, she may even be in the running for Defensive Player of the Year, too, as she has a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage.
Korbe Otis- Blaze Outfielder
Coming straight from the Florida Gators' postseason run in the Women’s College World Series to the AUSL, Otis shows no signs of being a newbee in the pros.
Primarily in the leadoff spot, she is almost always guaranteed to get on base for the Blaze. Her .409 on-base percentage is paired with 12 runs, eight RBIs, and a .333 batting average. Her .509 slugging percentage is right behind Gold's.
Sam Landry- Volts Pitcher
While the Volts haven’t had the best season either, Landry makes an impact every time she and her clear glasses take the circle.
Over 30 innings, she has produced a 4.43 ERA, and opponents have hit .271 against her. She’s started five of her eight games and is great behind the team’s ace, Rachel Garcia.
Raelin Chaffin- Talons Pitcher
The Talons became the first team in AUSL history to clinch the postseason with a 14-4 record, and Chaffin has been a significant piece of that history.
Her 3.54 ERA over 11 games is the best among the rookies. Across 29.2 innings, she has 15 strikeouts and held opponents to a .257 batting average, which is the best of any AUSL rookie arm this season.