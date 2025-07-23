USA Olympic Infielder Named AUSL Defensive Player of the Year
Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) is having an unprecedented year which includes partners in the MLB, IMG Academy, and makeup company Sephora, to sold out stadiums across the country.
Flippen, who was a three-time All-American at the University of Utah, is no stranger to defensive stops and dynamic plays.
At Utah, Flippen acrued a .966 fielding percentage with only 25 errors over her three season with the Utes. Due to her defensive prowess, Flippen was named Pac-12 Player of the Year in 2016 and Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year in 2017.
As an Olympian and professional athlete, Flippen has continued this consistency and dominance on the diamond. Flippen, who has played in the Red, White, and Blue since 2017, won a gold medal at the 2022 World Games in Birmingham and silver at the 2024 World Cup.
In her professional playing career, Flippen has been a member of Athletes Unlimited since its inaugural season in 2020. She was awarded Defensive Player of the Year for the 2022 AU season.
Thus, it is no surprise that Flippen is the first winner of this award in AUSL's first season.
As a member of the Talons, the first-place team in the league with an 18-5 record, Flippen has recorded 56 putouts, 38 assists, and only conceded three errors for a .969 fielding percentage.
In addition, Flippen hit .313, scoring 17 runs on 21 hits, which notched her 20 RBIs. She also had four doubles and three home runs on the season.
The Talons, along with Flippen, took the No. 1 spot in the regular season and will play the Bandits for the AUSL championship in Tuscaloosa at Alabama's Rhoads Stadium July 26-28.
All three games will air on ESPN or ESPN2.