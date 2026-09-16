USA Softball Player Handed 3 Year Ban Following Steroid Usage

USA men’s softball lost a strong infielder and slugger to retirement in July 2025, but now it’s looking to be for a deeper reason.

Cam Schiller, the former MLB draft pick turned softball star, was banned by the International Testing Agency (ITA) on Wednesday for three years after testing positive for steroid use.

The ITA, on behalf of the World Baseball Softball Confederation, claims that Schiller tested positive for 19-norandrosterone, a metabolite of the anabolic steroid nandrolone, while playing for the United States at the 2025 Men's Softball World Cup on July 13, and was suspended on August 8, 2025.

He hit .450 with two doubles, a homer, three RBIs, and six runs scored, and was named to the All-World Team Selection. The team claimed its second consecutive bronze medal with a 10-1 win over Japan. Schiller has been stripped of his medal as punishment.

“The player tested positive for 19-norandrosterone after providing a sample on July 13, 2025, during an in-competition doping control at the 2025 WBSC Men’s Softball World Cup. The player was provisionally suspended with effect from August 8, 2025,” the ITA press release stated.

“Following the analysis of the player’s B sample, which confirmed the presence of the same prohibited substance, the player did not challenge the ADRV and agreed with the consequences for his ADRV under the WBSC anti-doping rules as proposed by the ITA. Accordingly, the case was resolved via an acceptance of consequences.”

Since Schiller gave an admission of the anti-doping rule violation (ADRV), he has been entitled to a one-year reduction on his suspension. His three-year ban technically ends on August 7, 2028, but he gave his retirement notice directly after the Eagles won last summer.

“Cam is one of those players that comes along once in a generation. His skills on the field are only matched by the quality of person he is off the field. His willingness to share knowledge with other players will greatly benefit Team USA moving forward,” head coach, Ron Hackett said in a press release. “People often ask who could possibly be the next Cam Schiller, but the answer is simple: nobody! Cam will stand as one of the most accomplished players Team USA has had in many years, and he will be missed by all of us in the sport. That being said, he is leaving on his own terms while at the top of his game, and I wish him nothing but the best as he enjoys time with his wonderful family.”

While Schiller was vital in the U.S. Men's National Team grabbing bronze in Canada in 2025 and New Zealand in 2022, he began as a baseball infielder for Oral Roberts. He was a seventh-round draft pick by the Texas Rangers in 2012, but headed in the softball direction after playing two seasons in the Low-A minor league system.

Schiller’s Team USA Highlights

2024 WBSC Men’s World Cup Stage 1 – Hit .273 (3-for-11) with 1 double, 3 RBI and 3 runs scored

2022 Pan American Championship – Hit .269 (7-for-26) with 1 HR, 11 RBI and 7 runs scored

2019 Pan American Games Silver Medalist – Hit .222 (4-for-18) with 4 RBI

2018 International Cup Participant

2017 Pan American Championship – Hit .267 (8-for-30) with 1 HR, 8 RBI and 8 runs scored

The U.S. Men’s National Team recently closed out the 2026 Men’s Pan American Championship, defeating the Dominican Republic, 7-0, to secure a fifth-place finish. With the win, the team clinched a spot in the 2028 WBSC Men’s World Cup Group Stage.