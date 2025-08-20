WBSC 2027 Women’s Softball World Cup Location Announced
The WBSC Women's Softball World Cup will return to Australia. The World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) announced Redcliffe in Queensland has gained hosting rights for the Finals in 2027.
And there’s no better place to celebrate the growth the sport of softball has seen.
The first-ever WBSC Women’s Softball World Cup was played at Albert Park in Melbourne in February 1965, with five teams: The U.S., Australia, Japan, and New Zealand. The home team took gold in a 1-0 win against the U.S.
Now, the hunt to play in the World Cup will kick off in 2026, with 18 teams participating in the Group Stage. Group A will lead off the competition from June 16-20 in Prague, Czechia, followed by Group B in Lima, Peru, from July 21-25. The third group will take place in Oklahoma City from September 17-21.
Past Group Stage Qualifiers
- No. 1 Japan
- No.2 USA
- No. 3 Puerto Rico
- No.4 Canada
- No.5 Chinese Taipei
- No. 7 Mexico
- No. 8 Australia
- No.10 China
- No.11 Czechia
- No. 13 Cuba
- No.14 Venezuela
- No. 18 Peru
The 18-team lineup will be completed by three teams from Europe, two from Africa, and one from Oceania. The top two teams from each group, plus two wild cards, will advance to the Finals in 2027.
Also to note, Australia holds significant Olympic history, hosting the Melbourne Games in 1956 and the Sydney Games in 2000, which put softball on the biggest stage for the second time ever.
“After 60 years, the return of the WBSC Women’s Softball World Cup to Australian soil is more than a sporting milestone," Softball Australia CEO Sarah Loh said in the press release. "It is a powerful opportunity to inspire the next generation with Olympic dreams, boost grassroots participation, and deliver lasting benefits to local communities. The strong support from all levels of government to bring the WBSC Women’s Softball World Cup to City of Moreton Bay, Queensland is both welcome and vital.”
Set to play at Talobilla Park at Kippa-Ring, the Australian and Queensland Governments have invested $750,000 towards the World Cup, which will attract thousands of players, officials, and spectators from across the globe. The City of Moreton Bay is also investing in the event, according to The Hon Anika Wells MP.
“We are thrilled to be hosting this major international women’s sporting event, which will boost participation in softball locally and showcase our facilities at Talobilla Park at Kippa-Ring, including a new softball clubhouse," City of Moreton Bay Mayor Peter Flannery said in the press release. "This event is expected to generate more than 10,500 visitor nights and contribute $6.3 million in economic spend. Additionally, it is anticipated to have a global TV audience of around 60 million and a similar social reach as softball is very strong in Japan, South Korea, and the USA, among other countries.”
You can watch the full announcement via WBSC's YouTube account.