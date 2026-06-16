Why Sam Landry's Missed AUSL Autograph Session Is Drawing So Much Attention

Portland Cascade pitcher Sam Landry has been found in the middle of ridiculous social media drama, which has become a great lesson in how fans should be viewing professional athletes as human beings, too.

Following a complete game victory with five strikeouts over the Utah Talons on June 13, Landry was not seen during the autograph session for fans after the game, which The Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) frequently hosts.

Well, one fan in particular was not too happy about Landry’s absence.

“The @theAUSLofficial should be ashamed having a girl like @sam_landry21 . Sam Landry pitched a hell of a game! Shut down Bri Ellis and the Talons, 3-1 win. While every girl signs for the fans after, Sam, Megan Grant and 3 others waited til the fans got kicked out,” Kim wrote on X.

The @theAUSLofficial should be ashamed having a girl like @sam_landry21 . Sam Landry pitched a hell of a game! Shut down Bri Ellis and the Talons, 3-1 win. While every girl signs for the fans after, Sam, Megan Grant and 3 others waited til the fans got kicked out pic.twitter.com/lYpa9UMZS2 — Kim (@Kim_0042) June 14, 2026

Landry quickly fired back with a perfect reason as to why she wasn’t accessible. While fighting a cold, she chose not to spread it to others.

“I am sick and decided not to sign so that I would not spread germs... If you know me, you know I almost never walk away from autographs. If the AUSL should be ashamed of that, just know I’m not,” Landry wrote on X.

I am sick and decided not to sign so that I would not spread germs... If you know me, you know I almost never walk away from autographs. If the AUSL should be ashamed of that, just know I’m not. https://t.co/5KLq4d68o6 — sam landry (@sam_landry21) June 14, 2026

“My dear @sam_landry21 claims she was sick yesterday, despite pitching an outstanding gem. I offered my youngest to come back and meet her again today and she told me point blank “no mommy”. Hope Sam gets better,” Kim posted on X.

My dear @sam_landry21 claims she was sick yesterday, despite pitching an outstanding gem. I offered my youngest to come back and meet her again today and she told me point blank “no mommy”. Hope Sam gets better — Kim (@Kim_0042) June 14, 2026

The former Oklahoma ace took it even further on TikTok to explain the situation, with proof that she has happily signed autographs in the past, but again, didn’t want to get anyone sick.

“My reaction when this is me 99.9% of the time after games, and I don’t sign autographs one day because I am sick and someone named Kim is trying to drag my name on social media,” Landry posted on TikTok.

Several other softball greats within the community, including the league’s account, came to Landry’s defense when Kim just wouldn’t give up. The AUSL posted more proof of Landry signing everyone’s autograph and having wholesome interactions with the young girls who look up to her.

love our fans so much pic.twitter.com/7X4g4Tpimb — AUSL (@theAUSLofficial) June 16, 2026

“They do sign autographs, unless there are extenuating circumstances that may at times prevent them from doing so. The league and players are VERY good about doing this. Sam Landry is an exceptional role model and takes a lot of pride in doing it. Her true fans know this about her,” ESPN analyst Amanda Scarborough commented on X.

They do sign autographs, unless there are extenuating circumstances that may at times prevent them from doing so. The league and players are VERY good about doing this. Sam Landry is an exceptional role model and takes a lot of pride in doing it. Her true fans know this about her — Amanda Scarborough (@ascarborough) June 14, 2026

After the comments started spiraling out of control, Landry decided to handle the entire situation with humor.

“I’m gonna start making y'all show me your Twitter profile before autographs now,” Landry joked on X.

I’m gonna start making yall show me your twitter profile before autographs now. 🫣😉 — sam landry (@sam_landry21) June 15, 2026

Well this is awkward isn’t it pic.twitter.com/eUQgyL9iOZ — sam landry (@sam_landry21) June 14, 2026

Fans who have met Landry in the past began coming forward, too, with genuine stories of how awesome Landry has been when interacting.

You are one of the sweetest players ever! I think people forget you’re a human too 😭, no one is entitled to an autograph. Hope you feel better soon Sam!! pic.twitter.com/opWh3l58IF — Kaitlyn Vasquez (@Kait_lynVasquez) June 16, 2026

Sam was signing and taking pics for the entire game down here in Austin a few months ago. GTFOH with that hate. pic.twitter.com/4M53ERjgud — Alvaro A.💪🏽 (@RO_dini) June 14, 2026

Honestly, the whole situation seems to have been blown out of proportion with a keyboard warrior trying to take down one of the AUSL's most beloved stars.