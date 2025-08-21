6 Things Every Softball Recruit Needs to Know Before Sept.1
It’s that time of year again.
For NCAA Division I softball, college coaches can officially contact high school juniors on Sept. 1, 2025.
What Coaches and Athletes Can Do Starting September 1
- Make verbal scholarship offers and send athletes all forms of private electronic correspondence, including phone calls, text messages, instant messages, direct messages and emails, as well as all recruiting materials.
- Athletes can begin taking official visits. Recruits can also start planning unofficial visits with a school’s athletic department, and there they can talk about recruiting with the coaches on campus.
- Coaches can begin conducting off-campus contact with athletes at their residence or high school.
While going through the recruiting process can be a daunting experience, and September is important, it’s just one page out of your story.
Here are six things to expect on Sept. 1.
1. Silence is normal
If you don’t hear anything on Sept. 1, don’t panic. Some coaches either prioritize recruiting certain positions first, want to evaluate the future of their own rosters and transfers, or may even want to see you play or wait for you to contact them first.
Not hearing anything can feel devastating, but it's not the end-all, be-all to your career. Remember, legally communicating has just opened, and there’s still so much more time for you to land at the right program.
2. Communication will come in different forms
The hot topic of conversation is always the ‘big phone call’, but in this era of technology, coaches may contact you through email, text message, or even direct message on social media.
Don’t read too much into their form of communication. While some coaches hit the ground running, making phone calls at midnight, others still work a full day and may want to scout in the easiest way possible. A message on X doesn’t mean they have any less interest in you; what matters is that they are showing effort.
Be prepared to not just check your voicemail, but all your communication outlets.
3. A conversation with no offer
Don’t expect to end September 1 with a verbal commitment. Some coaches may contact you just to get to know you first, see where your interests lie, and give you a rundown of what to expect at that specific university.
It’s the best way to make a first impression, so don’t be upset if nothing comes from the connection right away. If you still handle the conversation in a mature manner and establish yourself, they may come calling at a later time.
4. Be prepared to talk about yourself and know what you want in a program
While some coaches may be so excited to chat with you, don’t settle on the first one that does make an offer. It’s important to know what you want out of a program. Does the college have your ideal major? Will it cover you financially? Is it in your ideal location?
Ask all these questions and advocate for yourself. After all, it’s your future and no one else's.
5. Be yourself
While your parents may be right there with you during these phone calls or messages, the coaches want to hear from the player. It’s ok to be nervous, and coaches have to expect that. Show your true personality because coaches aren’t just looking for star players; they want a good leader in the dugout and a team player on the field.
6. Don’t compare experiences
It’s inevitable that one of your travel or high school teammates is going to receive 10 calls, while you may only receive a handful or even none. Some are going to boast on social media, but don’t dwell on those posts.
There is no “normal” path to getting recruited. It may come right away in September, or it may not happen until the end of your senior year. Your recruiting journey is yours alone. Don’t let other players’ journeys take your own down.
Recent Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) retiree, Olympic medalist, former four-year letter-winner at Washington, and current Nevada coach, Victoria Hayward, shared her perspective on recruiting as a player and a coach on social media.