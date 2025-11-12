Daughter of Texas A&M Softball Head Coach Trisha Ford Signs with Clemson

Wednesday is officially National Signing Day, and Clemson Softball has rolled out a top-notch 2026 class.

Four newcomers ranked the Tigers No.12 in Softball America’s 2026 Softball Team Recruiting Rankings, which is the highest-ranked ACC team.

One signee, though, has a deep-rooted connection to this opportunity and has been around the college scene more than most up-and-coming players can say.

The full-circle moment is heartwarming.

Emma Ford, the daughter of Texas A&M head softball coach Trisha Ford, will officially join the Tigers’ roster in the fall of 2026. Trisha and head coach John Rittman go way back, as she got her start in the coaching world when she spent nine seasons, four as associate head coach, on Rittman’s Stanford Cardinal staff.

When Emma initially verbally committed in Sept. 2024, Trisha was elated on social media.

“Full circle moment,” she wrote in the post. “Coach Rittman gave me my shot, and now he’s giving Emma her opportunity. So Proud of her!! Lots still left in the tank.”

Full ⭕️ moment. Coach Rittman gave me my shot and now he’s giving Emma her opportunity. So proud of her!! Lots still left in the ⛽️@rittmanjohn @clemsonsoftball @makennaharp @KatieRepole @ClemsonCoachKJ https://t.co/RDQ7aTksnn — Trisha Ford (@Trisha_Ford) September 24, 2024

Trish was credited with assisting the Cardinal pitchers. She had major success helping Rittman recruit and do community outreach, as well as camps and clinics, before she went on to make coaching stops at Arizona State, Fresno State, and eventually Texas A&M.

Emma, who no doubt took after her mom’s passion for the game, helped lead A&M Consolidated High School to a 25-6 record in 2023, with a trip to the regional quarterfinals.

As part of the USA Softball Junior Women’s National Team, the outfielder hit .500 with a double, triple, four RBIs, and five runs scored to grab gold in the 2025 WBSC U-18 World Cup Finals.

Ford drives one in with base hit to left center!



Top of 2 | Eagles lead, 3-0 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/gFmK3KCP5q — USA Softball Junior Women’s National Team (@USASoftballJWNT) September 29, 2025

Emma Ford’s Career Highlights

USA Softball Junior Women’s National Team

First Team All-District in 2023 & 2025

2025 All Brazos Valley

USSSA Offensive MVP

PGF National Champion

USSSA All-Tournament Team

Played club ball for Arizona Rising Appel 18U in 2025

“Both myself and the entire Clemson Softball program are thrilled to welcome our 2026 class to the Tiger family,” Rittman said in the press release. “Our staff did a phenomenal job of finding competitive and dynamic student-athletes who will add to the culture and improve our team both on and off the field. The four young women share the vision and values that Clemson Softball stands for. We are excited for this talented group to grow and develop as athletes and people within our program.”

Established in 2020, Clemson softball has been a force in the game under Rittman’s guidance. 2025 was a historic year as the Tigers held program records in nearly every offensive category, including games played, batting average, at-bats, runs, hits, doubles, home runs, RBIs, total bases, slugging percentage, and on-base percentage.

The team went on to win their first-ever Super Regional game, but just failed to make it to the Women’s College World Series with a loss to Texas.

With Emma and the three other commitments headed this way, Clemson will be one to keep an eye on in the years to come.

