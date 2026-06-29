SEC Softball Coach Warns NCAA Eligibility Change Will Create 'Casualties'

Amid the Division I Cabinet's decision to pass a new NCAA age-based eligibility model, softball programs are adjusting to the new opportunities it provides for current athletes, while also managing the potential drawbacks for players looking to start their collegiate careers in the coming years.

This ruling gives every athlete five years of eligibility if they enroll in college no later than the academic year after their 19th birthday. The only exceptions to the rule are religious missions, military service, and pregnancy.

Kentucky head coach Rachel Lawson sat down with Triple Crown Sports Founder Dave King to discuss how this ruling can serve athletes who have already started playing collegiate softball.

"It's going to give a lot of women and girls an opportunity to, if they take summer school plus if they come into school with credits, they could leave college with a master's," Lawson said.

More time. More opportunity. Bigger goals. 🥎🎓

In this clip, Kentucky Head Coach Rachel Lawson breaks down how the NCAA’s new age-based model could open new doors for women in college athletics.



With the right mix of summer school, college credits, and planning ahead,… pic.twitter.com/ZOWkl54kpa — TC Fastpitch (@TCSFastpitch) June 28, 2026

In May, Texas pitcher Teagan Kavan graduated with a bachelor's degree in advertising in her third year of eligibility. With the five-year model, Kavan has the potential to complete a two-year master's degree while on the Longhorns' roster.

However, high school softball players are entering an era of uncertainty as they strive to elevate themselves to a higher level.

Because schools cannot have more than 25 players on their roster, players who are part of the 2027 signing class are facing uncertainty with a decrease in roster spots. Schools that were anticipating incoming seniors who did not redshirt to leave the program at the end of next year's season are now facing a shortage of spots if players decide to stay at their school for another year.

The fallout has already begun with University of Memphis softball commits announcing that the 5-for-5 rule has forced them to be involuntarily de-committed, and they are now looking for a new home to begin their collegiate softball careers.

"Well due to the new 5 year eligibility rule I have been involuntarily de-committed from the University of Memphis," Cassidy Ott said. "My recruiting has been reopened and I’m looking for my new future home. "

Well due to the new 5 year eligibility rule I have been involuntarily de-committed from the University of Memphis. My recruiting has been reopened and I’m looking for my new future home. @DiamondAddicts @ExtraInningSB — Cassidy Ott (@C_ott_7) June 25, 2026

Two other players, Kinley Patten and Isabell Gonzales, posted to X to share the news.

Well due to the new 5 year eligibility rule I have been involuntarily de-committed from the University of Memphis. My recruiting has been reopened and I'm looking for my new future home.@ExtraInningSB @DiamondAddicts — Kinleypatten2027 (@KPatten2027) June 25, 2026

"Due to the 5-for-5 eligibility rule I have involuntarily de-committed from the University of Memphis," Gonzales posted. "My future path has reopened and I am looking for a new home!"

Due to the 5-for-5 eligibility rule I have involuntarily de-committed from the University of Memphis. My future path has reopened and I am looking for a new home! @ExtraInningSB @DiamondAddicts — Isabell Gonzales (@IsabellTX08) June 25, 2026

"There's going to be casualties," Lawson said. "The signing day is in November... so a school wouldn't be able to have a roster of higher than 25. ... So if your team, let's say that are seniors that want to come back, and you want to retain them, if you're at your 25 number, that might play havoc on the 27s coming in. "

More time. More opportunity. Bigger goals. 🥎🎓

In this clip, Kentucky Head Coach Rachel Lawson breaks down how the NCAA’s new age-based model could open new doors for women in college athletics.



With the right mix of summer school, college credits, and planning ahead,… pic.twitter.com/ZOWkl54kpa — TC Fastpitch (@TCSFastpitch) June 28, 2026

In the coming year, more players will announce that their recruiting is reopened after being involuntarily decommitted from the school they were planning on competing with. Memphis is not an anomaly.

So while fans might get another year with their favorite players, the upcoming wave of new athletes has a challenging search for a roster ahead of them.