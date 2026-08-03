Top-Ranked 2027 Softball Star Changes Course, Flips Commitment from South Carolina to Tennessee

Mia Roland, the second-ranked recruit in North Carolina's class of 2027 by MaxPreps, announced her commitment to Tennessee on Tuesday, July 28.

Roland originally committed to South Carolina on Sep. 16, 2025.

“I’m beyond thankful and excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Tennessee!,” Roland posted on X. “This journey has been anything but ordinary. There have been unexpected moments, difficult decisions, and lessons that have made me stronger both on and off the field. Though it all, I’m grateful for where this path has led me.”

A resident of Black Mountain, N.C., Roland is the No. 67-ranked player in the 2027 recruiting class and the No. 22 middle infielder as shortstop and second baseman on the varsity softball team at Charles D. Owen High School, according to MaxPreps.

Roland finished her junior year at Owen with a .765 batting average, 52 runs, 39 runs, 46 RBIs, and 14 home runs and led the Warhorses to a 16-5 record. During the fall and winter offseason, she competed on the varsity volleyball and girls’ basketball teams.

Roland expressed appreciation to her inner circle for encouraging the decision to continue playing softball in Knoxville.

“To my family, coaches, teammates, and everyone who has encouraged me throughout this process, thank you for believing in me and helping me chase this dream,” Roland posted on X. “To the coaching staff at Tennessee, thank you for believing in me and welcoming me into the Lady Vol family, I’m so grateful for this opportunity and can’t wait to get to work, compete in orange and white, and be part of something so special.”

Roland is the first acquisition by Tennessee on the recruiting trail this year, giving the program six prospects in the 2027 class who are nationally ranked in the top 100: Roland, pitcher Kaylee Hodges, outfielder Emma Pynes, middle infielder Gracyn Needle, catcher Kamryn Potts, and middle infielder Evelynn Swartzlander.

The Lady Volunteers finished last season with a 49-12 record and qualified for the Women’s College World Series where they were eliminated by defending national champions Texas in the semifinals. Karlyn Pickens graduated after a career that included SEC Pitcher of the Year honors in 2024 and 2025, and was the no, 1 overall pick by the Carolina Blaze in the 2026 AUSL College Draft.

Tennessee has made 10 appearances in Devon Park under the helm of head coach Karen Weekly, who has led the team to 24 consecutive winning seasons since 2002.