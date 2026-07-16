College Softball No.1 Recruit Reclassifies, Joins Oklahoma in 2027

Norman, Oklahoma, is welcoming Softball America's top recruit in the 2027 class early.

Utility Juliana "Goose" Hutchens has reclassified and will be competing for the Sooners for the 2027 season, head coach Patty Gasso announced.

This Okie will be here even Sooner ☝️



Juliana “Goose” Hutchens reclassifies and will join us in the fall! pic.twitter.com/0Ya0pNcXCj — Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) July 16, 2026

Originally committed to Oklahoma on Sept. 11, 2025, Hutchens will join the team in the fall to back up catcher Kendall Wells.

"I always trust God's timing," Hutchens said in an Oklahoma press release. "I am so excited for this new step in life."

Hutchens, a standout from Wagoner High School in Oklahoma, has earned recognition for her power at the plate and defensive versatility, contributing as catcher, third base and shortstop.

Her resume already includes international success. Hutchens helped lead Team USA to a gold medal at the 2026 WBSC U-18 Women's Softball World Cup. She was named Most Valuable Hitter after accumulating a .800 batting average during the tournament with two home runs, seven runs scored and eight RBIs.

Hutchens' arrival gives Oklahoma another impact bat capable of contributing immediately. Regarded as one of the most polished hitters in her class, she has consistently produced against elite travel ball teams and international competition while demonstrating the ability to drive the ball to all areas of the field.

The reclassification strengthens an Oklahoma roster looking to make an appearance at Devon Park for the 2027 Women's College World Series after being knocked out of the tournament at the Norman Super Regional by Mississippi State.

While Hutchens could provide back-up for sophomore slugger Kendall Wells, her ability to play multiple infield positions also provides flexibility for Gasso's lineup.

Rather than waiting until the 2028 season to make her collegiate debut, she will now have the opportunity to adjust to the speed of the college game a year earlier.

The addition also reinforces Oklahoma's dominance on the recruiting trail. The Sooners have consistently signed many of the nation's highest-rated prospects, and bringing in the No. 1 player in the 2026 class a year early only strengthens an already stacked class as they continue to build a legacy in the Southeastern Conference.

Here is the 2026 Oklahoma signing class, originally announced November 12, 2025, with the new addition:

2026 Signing Class Position Hometown Keegan Baker Right-Handed Pitcher Edmond, Oklahoma Ki'ele Ho-Ching Infielder Lakewood, California Jerrell Malio Infielder Waianae, Hawaii Malaya Majam-Finch Pitcher Fullerton, California Ella Smith Right-Handed Pitcher Katy, Texas Payton Westra Outfielder Mesa, Arizona Juliana Hutchens Utility Wagoner, Oklahoma