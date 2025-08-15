The World Games 2025 Women’s Softball: Skylar Wallace’s Grand Slam Leads USA on Day 3
The Opening Round of the World Games 2025 Women’s Softball competition is officially complete, and only four teams remain in the hunt for a gold medal.
With the U.S., Canada, and Japan already clinching the semifinals, day three confirmed the remaining contenders. Chinese Taipei shut out the Netherlands to secure second place in Group B, while Canada took down No. 1 Japan to clinch first place in Group A.
On Saturday, Group A winners and defending champions USA will face their longtime rivals, No. 1 Japan. Top seeds Canada will meet Chinese Taipei, the second-place team in Group A.
Here’s a breakdown of all the day three action.
USA 8, China 1
The undefeated USA brought no shortage of action at the plate. Skylar Wallace’s grand slam and Jessie Warren’s walk-off two-run homer led the Eagles to a six-inning run-rule victory over China.
Though China has already been eliminated from medal-round contention, the team still gave all its hustle, striking first in the top of the first inning with a sacrifice fly from Mine Ren.
The U.S. quickly followed up to tie up the frame in the third inning, with a sacrifice fly by Hannah Flippen. China couldn’t catch up, and that’s when Wallace’s grand slam broke open the scoring.
Kelly Maxwell went four innings, striking out five while allowing four hits and one run. Ally Carda came in for relief to earn the win.
Canada 2, Japan 1
In a pitcher’s duel, Grace Messmer was the hero at the plate, driving in both runs to allow Canada to clinch first place in Group A and shock the world by taking down No.1 Japan.
In the circle for Canada, Morgan Reimer allowed just one run on one hit with one walk and two strikeouts over five innings to earn the win. Morgan Rackel came in for relief and recorded the last five outs, giving up just two hits.
Japan’s lone run came in the sixth inning when Minori Naito delivered an infield single.
Chinese Taipei 2, Netherlands 0
In a decisive game for second place in Group B, Catcher Li Szu-Shih was the standout for Chinese Taipei. Her two-run homer in the bottom of the first inning was enough for the team to take down the Netherlands.
Ke Hsia-Ai and Tu Ya-Ting combined for the shutout victory. Hsia-Ai pitched two innings, allowing two hits, while Ya-Ting went five innings with two hits, a walk, and a strikeout to earn the win.
For the Netherlands, Lisa Hop took the loss in the circle, going five innings with five hits, two runs, and two strikeouts.
Australia 9, Puerto Rico 1
Australia’s 12-hit offence was led by catcher Shaylan Whatman, who hit a two-run homer and scored twice to lead the team to a five-inning run-rule victory.
Kandra Lamb and Jayme Reddacliff dominated the circle together, allowing just four hits and one unearned run while striking out three.
For Puerto Rico, ace Aleshia Ocasio took the loss after tossing four innings, giving up four runs, seven hits, and collecting five strikeouts.
The competition continues on Saturday. All matchups are available for viewing via livestream.