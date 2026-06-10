Arkansas, Texas A&M, and Alabama Softball Make Offseason Noise With Major Transfer Portal Additions

The Southeastern Conference is only getting stronger in softball. With the transfer portal being officially open to undergraduate student-athletes for two days now, several programs have wasted no time making their picks.

These SEC schools have made the most noise so far.

Ava Zachary, Arkansas Razorbacks

With eight current players entering their names into the transfer portal, head coach Courtney Deifel is diving headfirst into the portal to secure standout replacements.

Arkansas announced on Wednesday that former Notre Dame infielder Ava Zachary is officially joining the Razorbacks. As a freshman, she appeared in all 51 games for the Fighting Irish in 2026, while earning Second-Team All-ACC honors.

A Freshman All-American who rakes at the plate



Welcome to Arkansas, @ava_zachary! 🐗 pic.twitter.com/22tYfSezgD — Arkansas Softball (@RazorbackSB) June 10, 2026

Primarily at second base, Zacahry posted a team-best .406 batting average and .474 on-base percentage while collecting 56 hits, 13 doubles, five home runs, 31 RBIs, 16 walks, 34 runs scored, and 10 stolen bases. She led the team in several categories, including batting average (.406), doubles (13), RBI (31), on-base percentage (.474), and slugging percentage (.609).

Zachary even led Notre Dame with 17 multi-hit games and posted a team-best 13-game hitting streak.

Kailey Plumlee, Alabama Crimson Tide

Following an incredible Women’s College World Series (WCWS) run that ended in the semifinals against Texas Tech, Alabama, and head coach Patrick Murphy have added another pitcher behind standouts Jocelyn Briski and Vic Moten.

Former Tennessee left-handed pitcher Kailey Plumlee announced her commitment to the Crimson Tide on social media Wednesday morning.

"Hello Bama Nation," Plumlee wrote on Instagram. "Thank you Alabama Softball for new beginnings. See y'all next fall."

The freshman did not see any action for the Lady Vols in 2026, as she had to redshirt. The Tennessee native earned the 2024 Tennessee Softball Gatorade Player of the Year award with Gordonsville High School. There, she led her team to two 1A state championships in 2023 and 2024.

Maddox McKee, Texas A&M Aggies

The Aggies officially grabbed Maddox McKee, a Texas native, out of the transfer portal on Wednesday.

Welcome to Aggieland, Maddox McKee! 🫧 pic.twitter.com/rOimSCucUi — Texas A&M Softball (@AggieSoftball) June 10, 2026

The utility player spent the last three seasons with LSU, where she saw time mostly as a designated player. In 2026, she hit .228 with eight hits and nine RBIs. Her best stats game during her sophomore season in 2025, where she hit .284 with 29 hits, 21 runs, and 14 RBIs. On the base path, she was 10-for-12 in stolen bases.

As a freshman in 2024, McKee made 17 starts at third base with 20 assists, 13 putouts, turning two double plays.