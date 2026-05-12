ASUN Softball Pitcher of the Year Enters Transfer Portal

The Atlantic Sun Conference Pitcher of the Year has entered the transfer portal.

Jacksonville University’s ace, Jacy Harrelson, took to social media on Monday to announce her decision to leave after two years with the program.

“Beyond thankful for my past 2 years at Jacksonville University. A huge thank you to the coaching staff for continuously investing in me not only as a player but as a person. With that being said I will be entering the TRANSFER PORTAL with 2 years of eligibility remaining!,” Harrelson wrote on X.

Beyond thankful for my past 2 years at Jacksonville University. A huge thank you to the coaching staff for continuously investing in me not only as a player but as a person. With that being said I will be entering the TRANSFER PORTAL with 2 years of eligibility remaining! pic.twitter.com/5RZVxrz6Bv — jacy harrelson (@JacyHarrelson) May 12, 2026

Harrelson’s sophomore season was one for the Jacksonville history books, as she earned the second-most wins in a single season with 22. She collected 127 strikeouts and two saves.

Her starting pitching record of 20-7 topped the conference, and her 119 regular-season strikeouts were just outside of the top 10 for a single season in Jacksonville history. She was the first Dolphin to receive the ASUN Pitcher of the Year Honors since 2011.

Who else? 🤷‍♀️@JacyHarrelson has been named the @ASUNSports Pitcher of the Year AND First-Team All-ASUN. She is the first ‘Phin since 2011 to be named Pitcher of the Year 💚#JUPhinsUp pic.twitter.com/C9llJNcYcs — Jacksonville Softball 🥎 (@JAX_Softball) May 5, 2026

Across the regular season, she led the league in innings pitched (186.0), strikeouts (119), batters struck out looking (45), total wins (22), opposing batting average (.202), and was second in ERA at 2.26.

Across Division I, Harrelson was dominant in several categories: innings pitched (186.0), strikeouts (119), batters struck out looking (45), total wins (22), opposing batting average (.202), and ERA (2.26).

In ASUN play, she was first in opposing batting average, innings pitched, batters struck out, batters struck out looking, wins, and second in ERA.

While facing every team in the Graphite Division, she had the honor of defeating every opponent at least once and recorded at least one strikeout against each. Her best performance of the season was when she threw a 10-strikeout, complete game against West Georgia. She also struck out 17 combined batters across two games against Stetson.

Prior to her stellar breakout season in 2026, she appeared in 28 games at the plate with 10 starts as a rookie. She finished with two hits and two RBIs, but made the most out of 19 appearances in the circle. With five starts, she went 3-4 overall with an ERA of 4.32 and pitched the second-most innings on the team. Her 31 strikeouts were also second-best, while she held opponents to a .234 batting average.

T5 | JSU 2 JU 1



Our girl Jacy Harrelson back on the mound 🔥#JUPhinsUp pic.twitter.com/CA6cxi8m72 — Jacksonville Softball 🥎 (@JAX_Softball) February 9, 2025

The Georgia native came to Jacksonville from Houston County High School, where she was a three-time region 6A Player of the Year, two-time Offensive Player of the Year, and a three-time Captains Award Winner.