Family Ties: Florida Softball Transfer Joins Mother at Duke
Former Florida Gators softball player Layla Lamar is returning home to North Carolina, joining her mother and head coach Marissa Young at Duke.
There was speculation in late May when the Gators were knocked out of the Women's College World Series and Lamar entered the portal that all roads would lead home, and it seems those speculations were right.
"After going through the recruiting process and taking visits, it became so clear that my mom has built the exact environment I've been looking for," Lamar said in a statement. "Duke is a top-25 program that competes for championships, prioritizes player development on and off the field, invests in a positive team culture, and empowers players to be the best version of themselves. I'm beyond excited for the opportunity to join the Blue Devils and pursue another trip to the Women's College World Series. Let's make history!"
Lamar did not get much time on the field with the Gators playing in only 16 games and notching 17 at-bats with a .235 batting average, four hits, three runs, and a .316 slugging percentage.
However, for her high school and travel teams, she served as a utility player, and given the talent that Duke recently graduated in Ana Gold at the hot corner, perhaps this is where Lamar could step in and make a big impact.
Despite leaving a program that just went to the Women's College World Series in Florida, Lamar joining Duke means committing to another team that wins.
"This is truly special," said Young in a press release. "Not only are we gaining one of the most explosive power bats in the portal, but I also gain the opportunity to be a part of her collegiate journey. Layla is a true competitor, and I know what she is capable of. I'm excited to see our coaching staff develop and bring out the best in her. We've spent endless hours training over the years, so to take the field together as a mother-daughter duo and chase championships together is a dream come true."
Young has quickly built a culture of success since starting the softball program in 2018. The Blue Devils won their first ACC conference tournament championship in 2021 and again in 2024, along with the regular season title.
Duke Softball has made NCAA appearances every year since 2021 including Super Regionals in 2022, 2023, and 2024, and the Women's College World Series in 2024.