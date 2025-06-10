Duke Softball Coach Marissa Young's Daughter Enters Transfer Portal
Layla Lamar, daughter of Duke head coach Marissa Young, entered the transfer portal on June 2.
The outfielder is searching for a new home after one year with the Florida Gators program, where she only saw sporadic playing time.
In her freshman season, Lamar only started three games, made 16 appearances, and had 17 at-bats. In her brief time in the Gators' blue and orange, Lamar accumulated a .235 batting average and a .551 on-base plus slugging percentage.
However, coming out of Panther Creek High School, Lamar had a high school batting average of .585, on-base percentage of .682, and fielding percentage of .989 – placing her squarely within the top 100 in North Carolina for all three statistics.
Additionally, Lamar played for Lady Dukes Lamar 18u National, coached by her father, James Lamar, a former collegiate football and baseball player at Indiana.
The Lady Dukes organization has had success placing players at various top universities around the country with Ana Gold (Duke), Jada Baker (Duke), Tyrina Jones (Purdue), and Lamar all at premiere softball programs.
Lamar committed early to Florida in sixth grade in 2018 before the NCAA rules changed. The daughter of a softball icon in Young who was a three-time All-America pitcher at Michigan, and earned back-to-back Big Ten Player of the Year honors in 2002 and 2003.
Is there a possibility Lamar joins her mother at Duke?
At this point, Lamar has not announced her next steps, but she has visited Arizona.
Time will tell if she ends up at another school far away from home or if she decides to return to North Carolina and play for the historic program that her mother built at Duke.
Under Young's tutelage, Duke accrued its first ACC championship in 2021, second in 2024, and has seen the NCAA post season from 2021-2025, with a Women's College World Series berth in 2024.