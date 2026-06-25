Former Arkansas starting shortstop Atalyia Rijo is headed to Texas A&M. She officially signed with the program on Tuesday.

The senior from New York will use her last year of eligibility after redshirting in 2024 due to an injury that sidelined her after nine games.

Welcome to Aggieland, Atalyia Rijo 🫧 pic.twitter.com/LOlgAOZL6Z — Texas A&M Softball (@AggieSoftball) June 23, 2026

In 2026, Rijo was pivotal in the Razorbacks making their first-ever Women’s College World Series (WCWS). She started all 60 games at shortstop, earning NFCA Third-Team All-Central Region honors with a .945 fielding percentage, with a team-high 112 assists and 61 putouts. She hit .342 with 50 hits, 13 doubles, seven home runs, 42 RBIs, 28 walks, and 35 runs scored.

Her junior season in 2025 earned her NFCA All-Central Region Second Team honors after she batted .318 with 50 hits, 10 doubles, three triples, six home runs, 38 RBIs, and 28 runs scored.

She posted a .522 slugging percentage and a .389 on-base percentage, with 13 multi-hit games and eight multi-RBI games, and even set the Arkansas program record for hits in an NCAA Tournament game with four in a 6-5 win over Oklahoma State. Her fielding percentage was also a high .966 with 70 putouts and 73 assists in 148 chances.

The Rijo Show 📺



Atalyia Rijo has a hand in all three outs during Payton Burnham's 1-2-3 top of the first inning.



M1 | Arkansas 0, UCLA 0 pic.twitter.com/tnnUeLepe0 — Arkansas Softball (@RazorbackSB) May 30, 2026

Prior to the injury in 2024, she was perfect at shortstop in those nine games, posting a 1.000 fielding percentage with two putouts and eight assists. At the plate, she hit .214 with three hits, two doubles, two runs scored, an RBI, and a walk.

Out of Corning-Painted Post High School, Rijo assisted the team in winning the 2019 state championship. There, she earned a top 10 overall ranking in Extra Inning Softball’s 2022 Extra Elite 100 Ranking. During her junior year, she hit .556 with 20 hits, six doubles, two triples, four home runs, 16 RBIs, and 22 runs scored, and was named New York’s Gatorade Player of the Year.

Rijo’s signing with Texas A&M came on the same day that the Razorbacks picked up former Aggie pitcher Kate Munnerlyn from the portal. Eight Arkansas players fled after the team was swept at the WCWS and finished the season with a 47-13 overall record.

As for head coach Trisha Ford and her Aggies, she’s picked up the 2026 Sun Belt Pitcher of the Year, Madison Azua, and utility player Maddox McKee, alongside Rijo, so far this offseason.

The Aggies are coming off a 38-19 overall season, failing to make it out of the College Station NCAA Regional with two losses to Arizona State.