Former Cal Softball Slugger Transfers to UCLA
The UCLA Bruins have acquired their third transfer through the portal this season. According to her Instagram post, former Cal University infielder Mia Phillips is staying in the Golden State.
As a freshman in 2025, Phillips made an incredible debut on the field and at the plate. Starting in all 58 games, she led the Golden Bears in triples (5) and was fifth on the team in RBIs (33), hits (53), total bases (85), and batting average (.315). She collected 28 runs, 10 doubles, seven walks, six stolen bases, and four home runs. Her unforgettable season landed her on the All-ACC All-Freshman Team.
Prior to starting her collegiate career, she was a standout shortstop at Hollister High School. She was a 2021 PCAL Freshman of the Year and a 2023 First Team All-State and First Team All-PCAL selection. Serving as team captain, she led the team to a 2023 PCAL Championship, a CCS Championship, and a State Championship.
In her three-year career with Hollister, Phillips collected 124 hits in 271 at-bats with a .458 average. Her senior year campaign in 2024 was one of her best seasons yet, as she went 46-for-84, with an excellent .548 batting average. She drove in 102 runs and stole 60 bases.
As for travel softball, she made a 2023 Top 20 Alliance Fastpitch Championship Series finish, was a 2022 TCS National champion, and landed on the TCS Nationals First Team.
While UCLA lost four players to the transfer portal at the end of the 2025 season, Phillips, along with Brynne Nally and Soo-Jin Berry, will bring loads of talent to refresh the Bruins’ roster.
Berry, a left-handed hitting infielder from the University of Iowa, has two remaining seasons of eligibility and Nally, a right-handed pitcher from Long Beach State University, finished her freshman campaign ranked second on the team in innings pitched last season.
Phillips will have three years of eligibility remaining with the Bruins.