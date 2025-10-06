Former Tennessee Softball Pitcher Announces Transfer to NC State
Former Tennessee pitcher Charli Orsini took to X on Sunday night to announce that she is transferring to NC State.
"Just living out God’s plan," Orsini stated in the post. "Being a Lady Vol was truly a dream come true — I’m so grateful for everyone who played a part in my journey at UT. The memories are something I’ll always treasure. With that being said, I’m beyond excited to begin this new chapter."
Orsini played for the Vols for three years, compiling a 5-0 record. She appeared in 27 games, with eight starts and 24 strikeouts. She holds a career 2.70 ERA across 49.1 innings.
During her junior season in 2025, when the Vols made another Women’s College World Series appearance, Orsini made just five appearances and one start. She finished with a 3.36 ERA with one win across 8.1 innings.
The righty’s best season with Tennessee came as a freshman in 2023, when she recorded a career-high for strikeouts at three against Belmont and finished the season with a 1.91 ERA across 14.2 innings.
She went on to set a career-high for innings pitched at 4.1 in 2024 against Stetson, and capped the season with two victories. That year, she tossed 26.1 innings with 12 strikeouts and an ERA of 2.92.
Prior to college, the Australian native from Marian Catholic College in Kellyville, New South Wales, was a member of the international team, the Aussie Diamonds. In 2019 at the Peppers Classic in Mankato, Minnesota, she pitched 14 innings and racked up 19 strikeouts and 0.00 ERA.
In 2020, Orsini was named Pitcher of the Series at the U18 Australian National Championships, having thrown 33.2 innings for New South Wales with a 0.62 ERA and 45 strikeouts.
Her success earned her a spot on the Australian Junior Aussie Spirit Team, which was set to compete at the 2020 U18 Softball World Championships in Peru, but COVID-19 postponed the event.
Orsini is now the fifth transfer portal grab for the Wolfpack. She’ll join South Carolina transfer Kadie Becker and Madison College transfer Kendall Weik on the pitching staff.
NC State Transfers
- Charli Orsini (Tennessee)
- Kadie Becker (North Carolina)
- Sarah Johnson (Gaston College)
- Maia Townsend (LSU)
- Kendall Weik (Madison College)
Orsini, along with the new incomers, will look to boost the program that finished the 2025 season with a 25-28 overall record and a 6-18 record in Atlantic Coast Conference play.