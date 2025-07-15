Former UCLA Softball Player Becomes Ole Miss' Ninth Transfer of Offseason
The Ole Miss Rebels continue to strike hard in the transfer portal. Head coach Jamie Trachsel and her staff announced on Tuesday afternoon that former UCLA outfielder Liesl Osteen is their ninth addition to the team this offseason. Osteen confirmed with a post to her Instagram account.
After two seasons with the Bruins, Osteen played 83 games and made 16 starts. She holds a career batting average of .250, a .455 on-base percentage, and two RBIs, while scoring 25 runs and stealing three bases. She’ll have two years of eligibility remaining.
The native of Simi Valley, Calif, was a four-year letterwinner in softball and a three-year letterwinner in volleyball. She played her junior and senior year seasons at Oaks Christian School, while she started her career at Royal High School.
At Oaks Christin, she posted a .428 batting average and a .489 on-base percentage. She helped Oaks Christian to two Marmonte League titles in 2022 and 2023, making her a four-time all-league selection in the Coastal Canyon and Marmonte leagues.
Additionally, she played travel ball for the well-known Athletics Mercado-Smith team.
Osteen is joining one massive transfer class paired with six incoming freshmen who will join the Rebels in the fall. Cassie Reanser, Hope Jenkins, Laylonna Applin, Kennedy Bunker, Kyra Aycock, Sydney Shiller, Makenna Bellaire, and Cassidy Patterson were all additions earlier this summer.
As a freshman for the Bruins, Osteen only saw 33 games, exclusively as a pinch runner. Now with the Rebels, a rebuilt team may allow her more playing time and a fresh start in the SEC.
After the program’s historic first Women’s College World Series appearance in 2025, which ended in a 6-5 loss to Oregon, Trachsel is seemingly building something grand for 2026. She lost two Ole Miss pitchers to the portal at the conclusion of the season, but she has recovered greatly.