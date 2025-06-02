Iowa Softball Hit Hard as Multiple Starters Enter Transfer Portal
The Iowa Hawkeyes lost three starters to the transfer portal on Monday, and more players are reportedly ready to add their names to the list after the university announced Stacy May-Johnson as the new head coach instead of Karl Gollan.
Gollan was named the acting head coach in March after interim head coach Brian Levin stepped down.
First Team All-Big Ten infielder Jena Young, Second Team All-Big Ten pitcher Jalen Adams and right-handed pitcher Talia Tretton have each played their last game in Iowa City.
Young, a sophomore, started all 53 games at second base this season and led the Hawkeyes with a .359 batting average. recorded 56 hits, 27 RBIs, 10 doubles, five triples, and three home runs. Defensively, she recorded 99 putouts and finished the season with a .990 fielding percentage with just four errors and 88 assists.
Young also earned All-Defensive Honors for the Big Ten.
Adams, a junior, is coming off her best season with the Hawkeyes, finishing with 25-6 record and pitched 198.2 innings. She started 30 games, and completed 20 of them while recording a career-best 130 strikeouts and finishing the season with a 2.18 ERA.
Tretton, a freshman, became a reliable No. 2 arm for Iowa this season. She finished the season 10-9 with a 3.32 ERA across 28 appearances and 21 starts. She pitched 122.1 innings and earned two saves. At the plate, she batted .173 in 98 at-bats with two home runs and 25 RBIs.