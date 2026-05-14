After ending the season in last place in the SEC with a conference record of 1-23, a Kentucky Wildcat will add her name to the transfer portal.

Freshman pitcher Hailey Nutter announced on social media that she’s leaving and has three years of eligibility remaining.

“Thank you to all at the University of KY for a great year. With that being said, I wanted to announce that I will be entering the transfer portal as a RHP with three years of eligibility. I am excited to see where God path leads me!” Nutter wrote on X.

Thank you to all at the University of KY for a great year. With that being said, I wanted to announce that I will be entering the transfer portal as a RHP with three years of eligibility. I am excited to see where God path leads me! @SoftballPortal @D1Softball pic.twitter.com/BW1jf0j7po — Hailey Nutter (@HaileyNutter77) May 14, 2026

The righty was third on staff with an ERA of 4.50 and a 7-4 record across 65.1 innings thrown.

Nutter made an immediate impact on the Wildcats in February when she threw a seven-inning no-hitter in her first-career start against Loyola. She faced just 21 batters, logging 14 strikeouts, which was the most for a Kentucky pitcher in a single game since 2023.

Nutter followed that performance up with a complete-game shutout over Minnesota, striking out eight and going three hitless innings. The two successful outs earned her SEC Freshman of the Week honors.

Later in the same month, she threw her second career no-hitter against Indiana State, becoming the first freshman in program history with two no-nos. It also marked the first pitcher at Kentucky with two no-hitters in the same season since 2016.

The Texas native came to Kentucky after winning three district championships at Barber Hills High School. There, she collected over 70 career wins in the circle, threw 144 innings, and put up a 24-4 record with 267 strikeouts as a junior. At the plate, she hit .292 with two home runs and a grand slam in the same season.

Kentucky finished its season with an overall record of 26-29 and was immediately kicked out of the SEC Tournament at home with a 4-3 loss to Mississippi State. While Nutter is the first Wildcat to announce her intent to enter the transfer portal publicly, it won’t be shocking if more players leave when it officially opens on June 8 for undergraduate student-athletes.

Head coach Rachel Lawson finished her 19th season at the helm and is the winningest head coach in program history, but has not led the Wildcats to a Women’s College World Series appearance since 2014, nor a Super Regional appearance since 2021.

The team had made 16-straight NCAA Tournament appearances until 2026, when the Wildcats finished with a record below .500, making them ineligible for the postseason.

Lawson is signed long-term through at least June 30, 2029, which means she won’t be going anywhere anytime soon, but a revamp needs to be made, especially in a conference like the SEC.