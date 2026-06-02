LSU Softball Standouts Enter Transfer Portal, Beth Torina’s Future On the Line

The Louisiana State softball season ended in yet another failed attempt to make the Women’s College World Series (WCWS). Several players have now hit the transfer portal, and many fans are wondering what head coach Beth Torina’s future holds.

Standout sophomore pitcher Jayden Heavener and redshirt sophomore utility player Tori Edwards have been two of the most shocking announcements to the softball community so far this season. Heavner took to social media on Monday shortly before the first game of the WCWS semi-finals, and Edwards followed nearly 24 hours later on Tuesday.

“This hasn’t been an easy decision, I am extremely grateful for all the opportunities and friendships I made along the way. Thank you for everyone who supported me through my journey here at LSU. Can’t wait to see what the future holds for me,” Heavener wrote on X.

This hasn’t been an easy decision, I am extremely grateful for all the opportunities and friendships I made along the way. Thank you for everyone who supported me through my journey here at LSU. Can’t wait to see what the future holds for me.#transferportal pic.twitter.com/m3XIqYWRzG — Jayden Heavener (@JaydenHeavener) June 1, 2026

“I am extremely grateful for all of the friendships and opportunities that LSU has given me. This experience has helped shape me in many ways. I’m really excited for what’s ahead and I have so much faith in God’s plan for this next chapter, Edwards wrote on Instagram.

Heavener carried the pitching staff in 2026 with an ERA of 2.81, 128 strikeouts, and a 13-9 record across 139.1 innings thrown, while 2025 All-American Edwards was a staple in the lineup. She finished the season hitting .284 with a slugging percentage of .568, 12 home runs, and 45 RBIs.

Other LSU players to enter included junior utility Maddox McKee, sophomore outfielder Destiny Harris, and sophomore catcher Jada Phillips.

After advancing out of its own NCAA Regional, the team was taken down 4-1 by Alabama in the Super Regionals, allowing the Crimson Tide to punch their ticket to the WCWS. They finished with a record of 40-19 and placed eighth in the SEC.

Is Beth Torina's Job Safe?

LSU fans had been ragging on Torina since last season after the Tigers were upset by Southeastern Louisiana in the Baton Rouge Regional, and now, in another failed attempt at making the WCWS since 2017, could it be finally time for a change?

How Beth Torina still has a job is beyond me https://t.co/BkVp5uR6kS — LSU_Capital (@lsu_capital) June 1, 2026

According to LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry, he isn’t worried about Torina.

“No complaints with Beth Torina,” Ausberry told WAFB-TV sports director Jacques Douce. “She’s done a great job. Her team does well off the field.”

Ausberry went on to say the future is bright for the Tigers, as the No.1 softball recruiting class in the country is on its way to Baton Rouge. He even admitted that playing the No.1 seed Alabama in the Super Regionals was difficult, and he understands the loss.

Torina just completed her 15th season with the program, and her contract runs through 2028.